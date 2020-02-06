These are the new episodes from The Bachelor that arrive in Hulu

Track with The Bachelor without a traditional cable installation it would never have been easier, but what time will new episodes arrive in Hulu? With the streaming service, viewers can watch the series – along with many, many others – without having an old-fashioned TV set-up, but the exact time you have the latest Bachelor education drama actually depends on which version of Hulu you have.

In recent years, Hulu has introduced a luxury service, Hulu + Live TV, and that is exactly how it sounds: the streaming library of Hulu, plus the ability to “tune” to live TV on certain partner channels. If you have this service, you can view episodes of The Bachelor live while being broadcast on your TV or at your request. Currently priced at $ 61 a month, the subscription is one of the popular cutting services because it does not require subscribers to wait weeks or months for seasons of licensed shows to appear; instead, they can easily tune as if they are just viewing ABC in the “normal” way.

If you don’t have Hulu + Live TV and only have the standard streaming version of Hulu, you have to wait a while to watch every episode of The Bachelor – but it’s still not a long wait! Each episode arrives on Hulu the morning after it is broadcast on ABC, usually available at 9 a.m. ET on the Tuesday following the first broadcast. The only catch with the Hulu broadcast The Bachelor? You can only view the current season, not the past seasons. Randomly, however, Netflix has a single season of The Bachelor available for streaming: the 2009 season with Jason Mesnick, whose season was one of the notorious iterations, thanks to the surprising turn. But for now, you can keep up with Peter Weber’s season on Hulu, with multiple options available to meet your preferences.