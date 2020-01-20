These are the most sought after skills worldwide, according to LinkedIn

Blockchain, analytical thinking and cloud computing are the most sought after skills worldwide, according to LinkedIn, a professional networking site.

The social media platform said the rapid technological advances offer opportunities for professionals in the field of artificial intelligence and scientific computing.

And the massive spread of customer data drives demand for employees who can analyze and interpret tons of information.

According to Sean Gallagher, director of the Swinburne University New Work Center, workers will need both technical expertise and strong interpersonal skills to be successful in their future jobs.

“In order for workers to succeed in a digitally changing workplace, i.e. in the digital economy, they increasingly need combinatorial skills. This is a combination of highly technical expertise and increasingly sophisticated social skills,” said Dr. Gallagher.

“So, yes, you can choose to become a crowd computing expert and become a very experienced expert. There will obviously be a lot of skills in this area.

“But at some point, digital technology will be able to do more and more of your work.”

This is because most tasks across the economy are vulnerable to automation because they are simple and repetitive.

For example, robots already do the lion’s share of repetitive work in the manufacturing sector.

And AI will increasingly do routine cognitive work.

Dr. Gallagher said that workers must consistently focus on retraining and learning new skills.

“And much of it depends on the company. I believe that it is becoming increasingly important for companies to create the right culture that values ​​collaboration, ”he said.

“This is how you get workers from different backgrounds to concentrate on problems that are looming on the horizon: Which problems do we not see and which opportunities do we not know? Where do the challenges come from? We should increasingly concentrate on these, because technology cannot. “

Dr. Gallagher’s comments come after service provider Deloitte Access Economics said in a September report that workers should focus on “heart skills” as they are harder to automate.

One of the problems we face, according to Deloitte senior analyst Maria Delgado, “is that schools, universities, and jobs have focused primarily on developing and rewarding technical skills.”

“Therefore, the supply of soft skills is being outpaced by growing demand,” she said.

In addition, those who lose their jobs through automation are initially not suited to the jobs they create.

The University of New South Wales economics professor Richard Holden said the answer to this question must be “serious retraining to give people the skills to find a new job.”

“If this is not enough, it can mean that the government provides jobs,” writes Dr. Holden.

“This type of employment guarantee has been spoken of for the first time since the 1930s by established economists and centrist politicians when it was an integral part of the US government’s New Deal response to the Great Depression by the Works Progress Administration.

“If the automation of the 2020s turns out to be a” robocalypse “of self-driving cars, automated baristas and AI-driven professional services, it could actually be necessary.”