These are the most inspiring Art / Fashion collaborations in 2020

Imagine the scene at the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in 1973. Standing in the office of legendary former Vogue editor Diana Vreeland is a tall, shy intern named Andre Leon Talley. “She said, ‘André: you realize that Cleopatra is the queen of all of Egypt. But she is a teenager… And she spends all day in her gardens, in the sun, walking her white albino peacocks ”. It gave me ideas to explore. She didn’t say, “Go put that dress on a mannequin.” “They were discussing how to display a gold lamé dress worn by Claudette Colbert in the 1934 film Cleopatra, for a show on iconic Hollywood costumes. What did Talley do? He bit begged a technician to paint gold and sprayed a three-layer mannequin to match the dress. The effect was “gold on gold like the sun,” Talley recalls. Vreeland (of course) loved it and The show itself, “Hollywood and Glamorous Hollywood Design,” was a resounding success. Before Vreeland hit the Met’s Costume Institute, where she became a special consultant after leaving Vogue, it’s hard to believe that no one was interested in fashion exhibitions.

Considered a dusty and vigorous niche for costumed geeks and types of industry, Vreeland, with its antennae for the Zeitgeist and its genius for an innovative presentation, made the shows of the Costume Institute the first blockbusters of modern fashion. Its “Treasures of Tutankhamun” set a record number of visitors to the Met in 1978. It was only surpassed last year by the exhibition “Heavenly Bodies” (devoted to Catholicism and fashion) which was visited by 1,659,647 people. The London V&A has enjoyed increasing success in recent years with exceptional shows, including “ Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty ” from 2015, which attracted over 480,000 visitors, and “ Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams last year, who sold all the pre-bookable books. the tickets only lasted three weeks after six months and had to be extended by seven weeks. In 2020, fashion is entertainment and is now considered to be part of the cultural conversation in the same way as, for example, an exhibition on the last Japanese photographers or a study of impressionism. The new Alexander McQueen store in London even includes a special exhibition space that will house past collections, conferences and other events. The Design Museum has a new starred director (former AR boss and art broadcaster Tim Marlow) and is expected to compete with V&A with some of its fashion offerings this year. So, without further ado, here are the fashion shows to get you excited and book as soon as possible.

V&A Museum

Mary Quant

When: Until February 16

Why: Always not? You have to. The Mary Quant retrospective is one of V&A’s biggest successes and runs through February – this is your last chance to catch it. There was a public call for original pieces which resulted in several featured exhibitions offered by members of the public. Delight in Swinging Sixties London in the blink of an eye and marvel at the iconic designs by Quant that launched the concept of affordable fashion for young people.

Kimono: Kyoto to Catwalk

When: Opens February 29

why: Have you ever wondered what John Galliano, a geisha and 16th century Dutch paintings have in common? Why, the kimono, of course. The first of the major V&A exhibitions for this year will trace the history of Japanese design in the 16th century to its influences on modern designers and culture. Expect a press buzz and the presence of influencers like Tokyo electro DJ Madame Yulia for the opening in February.

Bags: Inside Out

When: Opens April 25

Why: Your obsession with Chloé “Aby Lock” is now officially explained. This year, in partnership with Mulberry, the V&A is celebrating bags in all their splendor – why we love them, where they started (it would be with the medieval “ chatelaine ”) and will explore the history of iconic examples, including included the top-manipulated Maggie Thatcher number and, of course, the wand Carrie Bradshaw Fendi who pioneered the notion of the “It” bag. We cannot wait.

Museum of design

Prada front and rear

When: Opening in September, see www.designmuseum.org for updates

Why: Anyone who has had the chance to attend one of the Miuccia Prada fashion shows will know that it is not just a show – it is a glimpse of the mind of one of the smartest designers in fashion, a vision of what everyone will wear / copy (delete if necessary) for the coming seasons, an immersive set experience … in a word, that’s it. The first major exhibition focused on the house will follow its transformation under Miuccia, going from a supplier of traditional Italian leather goods to an influential world power. With the contribution of architects Rem Koolhaas and Herzog de Meuron, two key collaborators of Miuccia, the show will focus on the “surface” of fashion and the industrial infrastructure behind it.

Unpacked sneakers: from studio to street

When: Opening in June, see www.designmuseum.org for updates

Why: Calling all sneakerheads: this exhibition will reveal all the billion dollar phenomena – limited editions, innovations like air bubbles and 3D printing … without forgetting to give us the chance to marvel at sales sold out who had fans all night in a frenzy of waiting, including collaborations Comme des Garcons and exclusives Nike and Adidas.

Fashion and Textile Museum

Beautiful People: The Boutique in 1960s Counterculture

When: Opens July 3

Why: The great British street has its roots in the explosion of shops of the 60s centered around Chelsea. This show will explore the boutique experience of now legendary stores, including Granny Takes a Trip, Biba and Mr Fish. The makers of the day’s glittering tastes, including Marianne Faithfull, the Stones and the Beatles, have flocked to them for innovative designs and we will now be able to take a step back to experience a truly golden period in the history of the fashion.