These are the latest Apple Arcade games for iPhone and more

Apple Arcade has been launched with nearly 100 titles and the service regularly sees new games being added. Follow with our guide the latest news about Apple's gaming service.

You can learn more about and download all new games by going to the Arcade tab in the App Store, then swiping all the way down and clicking & # 39; See all games & # 39; to tap. The newest games are at the top.

If you have not signed up yet, Apple Arcade is available for the first month for free, then $ 5 / month for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac and Apple TV. Wireless PS4 and Xbox controllers are now also compatible with Apple devices and selected titles.

12/20: LEGO Builder & # 39; s Journey has arrived on Apple Arcade. Here is a description of the new LEGO title:

LEGO Builder & # 39; s Journey is an artistic, non-verbal puzzle adventure with meditative music in which players build to solve challenges as they move through beautiful brick universes, showing the endless possibilities of creative play material and giving a poetic story. that emphasizes the importance of playing in our home.

12/12: Apple Arcade has won the crossover action hockey game Ultimate Rivals: The Rink.

“We are tearing the sports video game control system and writing it again for a new generation. We first start with the gamer and strengthen their imagination to create the ultimate team of athletes in all sports, in a way that only they can imagine, "said Ben Freidlin, CEO and founder of Bit Fry Game Studios, Inc. and the creator of "Ultimate rivals."

12/3: Apple has placed Towaga: Among Shadows on its YouTube channel. The title was previously launched in October.

Here is the description of the game:

In Towaga: Among Shadows you will learn to control the light to cast out hordes of angry creatures that want to tear you apart. Your skills and perseverance will be tested heavily as you fight on foot in the jungle or float through the air above the tops of the highest temples.

11/27: The latest title is an RPG from Cartoon Network based on the Steven Universe series.

Unleash the Light – “Join the Crystal Gems for the ultimate mobile RPG. It's time to release the light! "

11/26: Apple has shared a new video on its YouTube channel with recent releases …

11/15: New titles include:

Rosie & # 39; s reality – “A unique and atmospheric puzzle adventure for families and friends. Play on the screen or discover Augmented Reality and experience how virtual objects come to life. "

More is coming today?

11/8: New games this week bring Apple Arcade to the milestone of 100 titles:

11/1: This week's releases are:

10/25: Five new titles today include:

10/18: Four new games have been launched on Apple Arcade:

10/11: Apple today announced new games for its subscription service:

Here is a brief summary of each title:

decoherence:

Build robots from a wide range of components. Plan a strategy to get you to victory. Fight as a pilot on alons that bots you in exciting PvP competitions or test your skills in the single player Entropy Tribunals experience!

IN MOST:

An atmospheric, story-driven puzzle platform that follows three playable characters in one dark, interconnected story. In an old abandoned castle you have to explore all corners and gaps, avoid detection, make your way through enemies and catch deadly traps to escape the evil lurking …

Mind Symphony:

Experience music and gameplay that affect you emotionally and mentally. Mind Symphony puts unique gameplay on musical tracks to create an experience that gives you a better feeling.

ShockRods:

ShockRods is about shooting and avoiding being shot by jumping and dodging. ShockRods offers solo and team games that take place in a natural environment and future sports arenas. Your goal is ShockRods to score points – by shooting your opponents and reaching goals; play golf, steal the other team's flag or make the most rejection … While you take your ShockRod to VICTORY!

Stela:

Stela is a cinematic, atmospheric platform game about a young woman who witnesses the last days of a mysterious old world

