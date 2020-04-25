These are the greatest Iphone SE cases and components

The new Iphone SE is now obtainable, with the 1st orders get there to buyers. Even even though the Apple iphone SE functions a a lot more long lasting drinking water-resistant layout, you will possible still want a situation to protect your new machine. Browse on as we spherical up some of the best Iphone SE instances at this time available.

Iphone SE details

Very first, a brief refresher on the 2020 Apple iphone SE. It capabilities a 4.7-inch display with a layout just about similar to the Apple iphone 8. In its place of Confront ID, you get a Residence button with Contact ID for biometric authentication. Additional aspects on the Iphone SE involve:

Pre-orders start off Friday, April 17, at 5 a.m. PDT/8 a.m. EDT

Supply commences Friday, April 24

Priced at $399, $449, and $549

64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage solutions

Pink, black, and white color solutions

Now, in this article are some of the Apple iphone SE cases that are now accessible to get for your shiny new Iphone SE.

What about Iphone 8 scenarios?

First, it is essential to place out that scenarios made for the Iphone 8 also fit the Apple iphone SE, nevertheless the Apple symbol on the back again may be misaligned. This can make perception as the two products are identical in phrases of layout, with the main distinctions staying under the hood.

This means that if you previously have conditions for the Iphone 8, you can use them with the new Iphone SE. If you see a listing for an Apple iphone 8 circumstance, it’ll also function for your new Apple iphone SE.

Finest Iphone SE circumstances

Spigen

Spigen is a longtime Iphone accessory maker, and the company is out in complete force with a entire lineup of scenarios for the new Iphone SE. Right here are some of our favored solutions from Spigen:

Mous

Mous will make some of the most one of a kind Apple iphone cases, crafted from components like bamboo. Right here are some of our favorites that do the job with the new Apple iphone SE:

Moshi

Moshi’s vast-ranging lineup of Apple iphone 8 cases will perform completely for your new Apple iphone SE. Head underneath for our favorites, which include fall-resistant alternatives and far more.

TORRAS

If you’re seeking for an Apple iphone SE situation that is as slim and light-weight as attainable, then TORRAS cases are some of your most effective solutions. Prices begin as small as under $10 with hundreds of different colour choices:

City Armor Gear

For some of the most sturdy instances around, City Armor Equipment is one of the ideal solutions. In this article are some of the most well-known possibilities for the new Iphone SE:

Instant

The Apple iphone SE options a able single-lens camera set up with guidance for attributes like Portrait method. If you are searching to get things to the subsequent amount, Minute is providing a selection of extras for the new Iphone SE:

Otterbox

Otterbox is a household identify for Iphone add-ons, and they are unsurprisingly completely prepared for the new Apple iphone SE. Here are some of Otterbox’s scenario choices for the device:

ESR

ESR tends to make a broad assortment of economical Iphone conditions. These are some multipurpose choices for Apple iphone SE people:

Totallee

Totallee is a further 1 of our beloved ultra-slim circumstance makers, however they tend to be a little bit pricier than the competitiveness. Below are some of our favorites:

Equipment4

Gear4 is featuring a large assortment of premium instances for the new Iphone SE. Below are some of the very best possibilities:

Apple

Previous but undoubtedly not the very least, Apple is giving its have 1st-party scenarios for the new Iphone SE, offered in both equally leather-based and silicone.

Iphone SE leather-based cases are available in three hues for $45: midnight blue, black, and Merchandise(Red). You can get the leather instances now, with deliveries setting up on April 17.

Apple iphone SE silicone cases space also obtainable in three colors for $35: pink sand, white, and black. These are readily available for buy straight away, with the first orders arriving on April 17.

Speck

Speck is 1 of our prolonged-time favorite scenario makers listed here at 9to5Mac. The firm has a lineup of Iphone SE scenarios obtainable, every single targeting a diverse use circumstance:

JETech

If you are seeking for an Apple iphone SE scenario that is as economical as probable, but also well-reviewed, JETech is a single of the ideal possibilities. Below are some of our favorites from as reduced as beneath $6:

Tech21

A different a single of our favorite Iphone case makers is Tech21. As you’d count on, Tech21 has an array of Iphone SE situations that are now obtainable:

Crave

Past but not the very least, Crave is very well-acknowledged for its selection of transportable chargers and cables — but it also has a diverse selection of Iphone SE cases as perfectly:

Good Battery Circumstance

While Apple is not marketing a Intelligent Battery Situation for the Apple iphone SE, the model made for the Iphone 7 does perform with the new Apple iphone SE. The one downside: you shed guidance for Qi wireless charging. You can examine our entire rationalization right here.

The Apple iphone 7 Good Battery Situation is out there in a few hues on Amazon for less than $100.

Other Apple iphone SE extras you have to have

Other than Iphone SE circumstances, there are a couple other points you could possibly want to pick up for your new system, significantly if you are upgrading from one thing like the first Iphone SE or Apple iphone 6.

