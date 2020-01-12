These are the fascinating cars and trucks that are driving in Dakar for the first time this year

Screenshot: ASO

The Dakar Rally is nearing its end, and while it looks like the traditional competitor Honda is entering the motorcycle class, some new brands in the car and truck categories have been added and they are probably not the ones you expected.

Of course, this is a year of many innovations for Dakar, including the new venue. The Dakar Rally is taking place in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the first time. This is the first of five years that the competition is returning after a stay in South America across the Atlantic after security concerns unsustainable the original route from Paris to Paris Dakar in Senegal.

The trip from Dakar to Saudi Arabia was controversial. The arrival of the rally is part of the country’s rapid motor sport investment, some of which claim to distract foreign coverage of the country’s recent human rights violations. But the controversy didn’t stop many of them, as F1 Fernando Alonso started for the first time this year, Honda was well on its way to claiming its first win in decades, and a number of rather surprising older brands that are also different joined the fight.

Competitors this year include the Chinese limousines favored by Chairman Mao and his successors, the reborn Borgward crossover and a truck with a name on the front that has been largely unknown since the 1960s. It’s a wild bunch of entries and I’m glad they’re due.

The Chinese Borgward

Photo: ASO

About five years ago, we were surprised to see the return of a German brand called Borgward that we had never thought about. When Borgward went bankrupt in 1961, he built a car called Isabella, and then it was gone. Today the brand belongs to the Chinese truck manufacturer Foton and builds a crossover with the name BX7. This year she was brought to Dakar.

Photo: ASO

Two Borgward BX7 Evos will compete in the T.1.1 class with other gas-powered all-wheel drive vehicles this year. While the brand itself has problems getting a foothold in a planned European plant, Borgward is doing quite well in the race. The Spanish driver Nani Roma is in twelfth place after the sixth stage on Friday.

The LS-Powered Hongqis

Photo: ASO

The Qianan Jiu Jiang Landsail Racing Club has brought three pretty unique cars to the T1.1 4×4 class this year. The team’s three cars, numbers 340, 363 and 373, look like Hongqi CA770 sedans from the 1970s. According to an interview the team had with Dutch television, the cars powered by Carbon and Chevrolet LS V8 have nothing mechanical in common with their politically motivated bobbers, which is probably a good thing for their chances (the original CA770 was based on 1950s imperials ). While these efforts appear to have nothing to do with Hongqi, the sedans and parade cars the brand is currently building for the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party look horribly similar to those jumping into the dunes in Saudi Arabia this week. And I think that’s pretty neat.

Here is one of the team’s Hongqis who drove the Silk Way Rally last year. Unfortunately there are not many pictures of the cars from Dakar yet. Photo: Getty Images

With relatively unknown newbies at the wheel, the three Hongqis haven’t received much coverage, and unfortunately ASO hasn’t shown us photos of cars hitting dunes and kicking up Saudi sand. Nevertheless, the cars do quite well this year with the cars in places 2, 4 and 5 among the newcomers. I would say it’s a pretty big feat.

The mighty Praga V4S

Photo: ASO

Praga rounds off the list of old brands celebrating their Dakar debut. The Czech brand may be doing its best to make a name for itself as a lightweight super car manufacturer in the Radical and Caparo style, but its history actually lies in truck manufacturing. The Praga V3S may not be as famous as the Tatra compatriots, but it was an extremely powerful off-road vehicle built for the Czech army. This year he has a successor in Dakar, the V4S. With an Iveco diesel engine of almost 1000 HP, the Praga has what it takes to compete with the competition from the Russian KAMAZ and the Belarusian MAZ as well as with Tatra and the rest of the Western European brands.

Photo: ASO

Behind the wheel of the V4S sits Ales Loprais, whose success (along with that of his father and uncle) that he drove for Tatra has made him an impressive force in the truck classes for years. So far, Loprais has killed it in his new truck, which is now fourth overall in its class.

With Dakar at the end of this week we will see things jump out for the mighty Praga, the two Borgwards and the three Hongqis. Regardless of how they are placed, I think their participation is a big enough win. We need more brands and history to be mixed into our motorsport. It’s just more fun that way.