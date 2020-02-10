These are the extra costs that airlines add to your fare (and how you can avoid these costs)

If we are honest, plane trips are exciting (although a bit stressful). Whether you run your suitcase through the airport halls, marvel at the planes on the runway or enjoy a drink in one of the airport bars, there is always something to keep your adrenaline at least!

However, if there is something that is much less fun, it is about the budget, especially on the airline tickets. Buying plane tickets is a strategic game in itself and it is always a race to crack the algorithm before prices rise.

One of the first places where your budget can be influenced are extra costs on your airline ticket. The worst thing is that you may not even be aware of it! Below are a few possible costs that can sneak into your flight costs (and how you can avoid them).

Luggage leads to costs (and we do not mean the emotional nature)

Your luggage is the easiest way to incur additional costs. If you manage to get cheap airline tickets and you think you’ve won the lottery, you might want to take another look. There are many low cost airlines that do not have a checked bag. This means that if you have more than just hand luggage, you have to pay more.

One way to prevent this is to purchase your extra bag on the website of the airline. In most cases it is cheaper than paying at the check-in counter.

The other problem you should pay attention to is the size of your luggage. Always check your airline’s baggage rules to ensure that your baggage itself is not too large. Hand luggage and checked baggage may generally not exceed £ 50. If your luggage is heavier, the allowances will be even higher.

We recommend that you weigh your luggage before you arrive at the airport to avoid a nasty surprise. As extra security (and only if you can), try to place your luggage in a backpack instead of in a suitcase. You have a greater chance of claiming it as hand luggage and not as checked luggage.

If you read between the lines, your wallet will be saved

We are going to broadcast our collective dirty secret: nobody reads the fine print. Whether it is a random work contract or the General Terms and Conditions, we tend to go through these documents at its best. When it comes to airline tickets, you may want to consider making it a habit.

Cheaper airlines usually give you nice numbers on the ticket, but are happy to give extra rules about different aspects of your flight in the small print, knowing that no one is reading it. If you do not pay attention, you will receive a higher price on your credit card.

No matter how annoying it is, we recommend that you read through your airline ticket contracts and documents (maybe twice!). Make sure you understand everything and follow them to a T. You will thank us if you can afford a few extra souvenirs during your outing!

Costs hide in your cards

This is one of the most insidious accusations. When you go to the last payment page and you are ready to close the deal for your vacation, you may notice that the price is slightly higher.

In addition to the usual taxes and such, you may wonder where those extra costs come from. We hate being the bearer of bad news, but it is related to your card (or the payment method you choose).

Each payment method has a few extra costs. If you are dealing with a US airline, there are laws that prohibit anyone from charging credit card fees with your last transaction. However, if it is a non-US airline, you will not have those laws to protect you.

When it comes to this type of additional cost, there is not much that you can do. We advise you to choose the payment option with the lowest price.

Another path you can follow is trying to find a travel cost aggregate such as Travelocity, Kayak.com or even Momodo.com (the latter’s subsidiary). They can offer options for payment methods at no extra cost and generally offer cheaper options.

Insurance that you do not need

When someone offers you an insurance policy, your first step may be blindly accepting. After all, insurance is never a bad thing, right? In most cases you are right. A cancellation insurance protects you against possible last-minute cancellations and a travel insurance can protect you while you travel. However, it does not come without extra costs.

The easiest way to avoid these extra costs is not to accept them when they are offered. However, if you are not sure, check whether you are already insured through your bank or building insurance. The last thing you need is to pay twice if you are already covered!

