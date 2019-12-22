These are the coolest technical souvenirs we've found in Electric Town in Tokyo

Loading...

If you were released in Akihabara, the famous Electric Town district in Tokyo, would you look for a technical souvenir to take home? I assume the answer would be yes, because that is exactly what I did. With a time limit of two hours, I searched Akihabara as much as possible to find a nice, high-tech souvenir that someone might want to take home, and this is what I found.

Which would you have chosen?

The criteria

If you want to buy a new piece of technology in Akihabara, that's not really a problem. Both the BIC camera and the Yodabashi camera – huge multi-storey megastores for technology – are easy to find and sell almost any new technical consumer system that you can imagine. If you want to see everything in either, it will easily cost you more time than the two-hour time limit I set myself.

Moreover, most of what you can find there is available all over the world, so it wouldn't really remind you of Japan when you get home. No, it is much more fun to find a specific Japanese item, or at least a rare piece of technology; but to do this, you must visit the many alternative tech stores in Akihabara, and this is where the challenge lies.

It is easy to do this all day long. There are multiple stores throughout the city, often on multiple levels, or hidden in basements, and if you can't read Japanese, it needs dedication and willingness to walk through mysterious doors to find them. Once you are in a good store, you will find some of the more interesting things in flea market style cupboards and boxes and they will take the time to investigate. This is the pleasure of Akihabara – you never quite know what you will find or where.

I wanted something preferably unique to Japan, a special edition or at least something that I hadn't seen for years. My search was not easy and I soon discovered that it would not be cheap either. However, here is a look at the kind of things you encounter when you go on tour in Akihabara for a technical souvenir.

Gameboy color

There is a certain store along the main street in Akihabara that sells retro game consoles, cartridges, and disks. There were piles of these Gameboy Color handhelds, all in different colors; but it was the transparent Atomic Purple that caught my attention. Originally released in 1998, the Gameboy Color is not particularly rare; but it is still a nice retro toy to own.

The small screen has a resolution of 160 x 144 pixels and can display more than 32,000 colors, while the handheld itself needed two AA batteries to work for around 10 hours. Why should I choose one of these? It is the number of cartridges that are sold in the store. You can choose a variety and quickly enjoy a wonderful retro game experience on the flight home.

Most models went up for around 8,480 yen, which is around $ 77 or 60 British pounds, and each cart varied in price. You could also have purchased both R-Type and Nemesis cartridges for $ 22 or around £ 17.

PlayStation Vita Hatsune Miku edition

This version of the PlayStation Vita, released in 2012, was released in memory of the release of the Hatsune Miku Project Diva game. The white console comes with Miku illustrations on the back and originally contained the Project Diva game along with a 4 GB memory card. This version was found in a store full of used games, and although it was unboxed, it still had a price of 24,075 yen.

How much is that? Just over $ 221, or 170 pounds sterling. That is an expensive souvenir, but because it was only ever available in Japan, you would get something very special. The desirability is increased again if you are a Hatsune Miku fan, and I am sure. It was hard to resist this.

Sony FES U watch

The FES U watch from Sony is an unusually portable device with an adaptable e-paper screen that extends downwards from the watch onto the strap. It is a fashion watch rather than a smart watch, making it less useful, and it was originally released in Japan in 2017. Since then, it has been made available internationally, complete with a huge, ridiculous price tag.

There were several FES U watches in the window of an Akihabara store in the back street, and what really stood out was the price. It was the cheaper version with mineral glass instead of sapphire, but the price of 19,000 yen is converted to $ 175 or 135 British pounds, considerably less than the selling price of 440 pounds in the UK, or about $ 570.

A comparative spot price for the quirky, unusual watch, and answer me: when did you last see someone who wore one?

Info bar XV

I was looking for the Infobar A03 touchscreen phone, but couldn't find one in the many used phone stores in Akihabara, at least during my two-hour search. I have found some of these beauties – the Infobar XV. It is actually quite new because it was only released in 2018; but it (along with all Infobar telephones) is exclusive to Japan.

It is a real blast and in this time of minimalist phones such as the Punkt MP02 it is still trendy. Android is installed, but with limited functionality, so that only the most essential apps are executed. The 3.1-inch screen has a resolution of 480 x 800 pixels and there is an 8-megapixel camera on the back. However, since it is a phone that is only for Japan, it is unlikely that it has the right bands for international use, so it can just be a design curve instead of a usable phone.

I found two of the three colors made, and each cost 24,800 yen. That's around $ 228, or 175 British pounds.

RoBoHon

Finally, and probably the most extravagant souvenir that most would ever buy, is the RoBoHon. Sharp & # 39; s robotic phone is too cute for words and the only product I asked for photos of when I came out of the closet; but as with most Japanese stores it was not allowed. RoBoHon has a 2-inch screen on its back and a projector in its head, plus a Snapdragon 400 processor, 2 GB RAM and Android 5.0 Lollipop on board.

The original price of RoBoHon was a breathtaking 198,000 yen, or a gigantic $ 1,820 or 1,400 pounds sterling. This used version was yours for 89,800 yen – $ 825 or 635 pounds. Expensive, but a really unusual piece of technology that can only be seen in Japan and that few will ever have seen, let alone used. Just like the Infobar, the status for Japan alone can limit the usefulness of RoBoHon outside the country.

What if you missed your chance?

We all did it. Seen something and been indecisive, and then missed our chance to buy it. What if you didn't get one of these and then regretted it? I took a look at eBay to see which one is easy to buy outside of Japan. It is not surprising that the Gameboy Color is plentiful, with prices for the transparent models from around $ 45. I found in Akihabara.

You can buy the Sony FES U new from Amazon in the UK, while on eBay in the US almost all of them have to be imported from Japan at prices ranging from around $ 300 upwards, with many around $ 500. A few Infobar XV & # 39; s can be purchased as import for at least $ 425, while import RoBoHon models fluctuate around $ 2,000 or more. On the basis of these prices, anything but the Gameboy Color would have been an advantageous purchase.

Which would you choose?

These are the items that caught my attention during my two-hour search, along with a few others that I didn't get to see in detail, including a beautiful Astell & Kern A & Norma SR15 Uma Musume: Pretty Derby special edition for 55,000 yen ($ 505) / 340 pounds sterling). Which one did I choose? I almost bought the Infobar XV because it is so beautiful; but since this is Akihabara, my love for the Japanese idol group Nogizaka46 meant that I spent the cost of the telephone on other memorabilia instead.

What about you, which would you have chosen?

