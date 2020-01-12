These are the coolest foldable devices whose launch was confirmed in 2020

As early as 2019, some technology companies decided that the world really needed phones with bendable screens. We didn’t really get our hands on many of these cell phone oddities, but the most notorious one, the Samsung Galaxy Fold, was at least an interesting mistake.

All you have to do is take a look at the Galaxy Fold to know that folding devices as a consumer product are not there yet. We have also seen many concepts from companies like TCL, but even these are far from being in our hands. The good news is that we know a handful of leaflets will come out in 2020, some of which look pretty neat.

Motorola’s hot new Razr phone

The new Razr looks pretty cool.

You remember the original Motorola Razr, right? In 2004, the ultra-thin flip phone was the coolest in the world. Even if it wasn’t the best phone ever, anyone who had one was automatically a lot cooler than without it. If that sounds hyperbolic, you just had to be there.

At the end of last year, Motorola positively surprised us all and announced a new version of the Razr with a smooth, flexible screen. When it’s open, it’s basically a very long smartphone. When it is closed, you still have a smaller screen outside that you can work with. All of this while being very similar to the old Razr, down to a shockingly thin form factor when it unfolds.

However, there is good news and bad news. The good news is that you may be able to hold it in your hands soon. Even after a slight delay, the new Razr is expected to be delivered in early 2020. The bad news? It’s $ 1,500. So be prepared to save or take out a loan if you want to revive the most legendary status symbol of 2004.

Samsung’s successor to the Galaxy Fold

After the first iteration of the Galaxy Fold turned out to be too fragile to sell and the subsequent update last year was not convincing, we would understand if you were skeptical about Samsung’s future foldable plans. However, if you want to be optimistic, you can imagine Samsung boldly going where no one else wants to go, which is admirable regardless of the quality of the product.

The good news is that Samsung will try again in early 2020. Samsung launched a new foldable phone design in the video above last year, and rumors from CES say it’s the Galaxy Bloom.

Although we only know the supposed name and appearance of the Galaxy Bloom, these rumors suggest that it will be released in February and could potentially cost less than $ 900. It’s amazing how far a company can get in less than a year, but Samsung could be on the right track to fix its foldable game.

Microsoft’s dual-screen tablet and phone

The game for Microsoft is to be changed with the dual-screen surface neo

As early as October, Microsoft announced two devices that are on this list for technical reasons: neither have bendable screens, but you can physically fold them so that they continue to qualify. They both look very cool too, which must matter.

Microsoft avenges the death of Windows Phone, its mobile operating system, with the Surface Duo, an Android phone with two screens. In contrast to other cell phones, Microsoft does not pretend that it is just a large screen: a small but visible hinge separates the two screens. You can still run the same app on both, or do two different actions on each screen if you want.

Alternatively, you can take a look at the Surface Neo. It’s similar, only that it’s a large tablet with two screens instead of a phone. It also runs on a modified version of Windows 10 instead of Android.

Both Surface devices are expected to hit the market this holiday season. We don’t know the prices yet, but you probably shouldn’t expect them to be cheap.

Lenovo’s hyper-expensive PC

This thing costs a small fortune, but it looks cool.

This device costs the nicest penny from any device we’ve covered by far here, but it definitely looks fun to use. Lenovo announced at CES that the ThinkPad X1 Fold will be launched in the middle of the year for $ 2,499.

Yes, seriously.

This price may seem a bit absurd, but we’re still in the early days of foldable PCs. In contrast to the Surface Duo, this device has a bendable 13.3-inch display with a razor-sharp number of pixels of 2,048 x 1,536. It can act as a tray if you open it fully. However, when you fold it up halfway, the top half becomes a screen and the bottom half becomes a virtual keyboard.

That’s not all – it even comes with a small physical keyboard in case you want to write something while using the full size of the screen. All in all, it’s a pretty good looking device. It may be a little expensive at the moment, but it’s easy to imagine a future where things like that are more pervasive and cheaper.

Of course, there will be other foldable devices in 2020. We’re still very early in the year and some companies (what’s up, Apple?) Haven’t announced any foldable plans yet. Unless all of these devices are massive, weird failures, they’re likely to be much more similar in 2020.