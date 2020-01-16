These are the biggest engines of the past decade

Time is just a social construct, but since we have all decided that the 2010s are over, a summary of the best engines of the decade is appropriate. We have V10s (because I’m writing this list), V12s, V8s and Four-Banger in abundance.

The 2010s were an interesting period. They saw the separation between conventional methods for generating high output (fat displacement, compressors) and modern methods for efficient driving (cylinder deactivation, turbocharging). Some of the units listed here have been discontinued; others have only recently started their lives and will hopefully continue to change in this new decade.

Well, these motors are not listed in any particular order, except how they address me personally. Have I left something out? Should all cars on this list only get LS swaps? Feel free to tell me in the comments.

17. Infiniti’s variable compression machine

Photo: Infiniti

In 2016, Infiniti, a company we don’t fully understand, launched the world’s first production-ready engine with a variable compression ratio – making a diesel engine practically unusable. The VC Turbo was built over 20 years ago and is now available in the QX50.

We have driven the TC-T QX50 a couple of times and have found the engine to perform modestly even though it is good on gasoline. It deserves praise here because it is a really cool technology, even if nobody is talking about Infiniti at the moment.

16. Ford’s one-liter EcoBoost

Photo: Ford

Here’s an engine that’s smaller than a bottle of soda that you bring with you to grill, but that doesn’t mean it’s missing. With three cylinders, the 1.0-liter EcoBoost engine can be found in vehicles like the Fiesta and has a cylinder deactivation. You can get it with either 99, 123, or 138 horsepower.

If you want non-hybrid efficiency, you can’t get much better.

15. Mazdas SkyActiv-X “Holy Grail”

The Mazda SkyActiv-X engine, often referred to as the “Holy Grail” of gasoline engines, has spark-controlled auto-ignition that enables diesel-like fuel consumption with far lower emissions. I expect that from a technologically advanced and environmentally conscious decade.

With this thing around, you almost wonder why Mazda even bothered to push out a Diesel CX-5.

14. The 2.0 liter Inline Four turbocharger from Honda

Photo: Honda

We’ve also seen a few small, fun cars in this decade (the Alfa Romeo 4C and Hyundai Veloster N could easily display engines in this list if we wanted to), but the most important among them is the new Honda Civic Type R. Es is the first that we’ve been allowed here in the United States to be brand new.

There’s a 2.0-liter direct-injection DOHC turbo engine and 16-valve i-VTEC engine that powers the front-wheel drive sports car and delivers 306 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. All of this is connected to a six-speed manual transmission. There is no doubt that this is a great heart of a sports car.

In contrast to the VTEC naturally aspirated engines of earlier R engines, in which the balls were released to generate power, the turbocharger of the new R engine ensures a lower growl.

13. Bugattis 8.0-liter W16 with four turbochargers

Photo: Bugatti

You only have to laugh when you think of the Bugatti Veyron engine. Sixteen cylinders arranged in a W configuration. Eight liters. Four camshafts. Four turbochargers. In fact, there are two VR8 motors glued together at 90 degrees that can produce between 1,000 and 1,600 hp.

The engine of the Chiron is basically that. What comes after that? I don’t know if it’s in Volkswagen’s best public interest to stay up to date. But when it comes to hyperbole and superlatives, the W16 is the king. Who would have thought that we would still see a 16-cylinder engine that is still being produced today?

12. Dodge’s 6.2-liter Hellcat with supercharger

Photo: Dodge

The Hellcat engine, a supercharged variant of the Chrysler Hemi V8, is a 6.2-liter V8 known for its 707 horsepower. Dodge stuffed it into the Charger, Challenger and Jeep Trackhawk. Other versions of it were the 797-HP Challenger Redeye and the 840-HP Dodge Demon. Does the world need an 840 hp car from the factory? Am I glad it exists? Very yes!

Seven hundred horsepower is too much for someone to be responsible, but that doesn’t mean that it’s not fun. In trackhawk form, it was absolutely hysterical. Powerful like a tsunami and with a characteristic compressor. The Hellcat engine is one of the last charged V8s that you can buy. Do it for the noise.

11. BMW 4.0-liter V8

I tell all my friends at dinner parties, so I’ll tell you here too: the last good BMW M3 was the E90 / E92 / E93 M3. The one with the naturally aspirated, high-revving V8. It was controversial because it was a move away from the six, but it was still a nice engine.

The BMW S65 V8 was derived from the S85 V10 of the E60 M5 (which deserves special praise here, even though it is a 2000 engine). It had single throttle bodies, double variable valve timing, a compression ratio of 12: 1, a speed of 8,400 rpm and 414 hp – excellent performance per liter.

And in the M3 GTS robe it was bored out to 4.4 liters and made 444 hp. Cool car. They all sounded great.

10. The 6.0-liter V12 with twin turbochargers from Mercedes-Benz

Photo: Mercedes-Benz

It’s a miracle that Mercedes-Benz is still stuffing V12 engines into its cars while it is working on downsizing everywhere else (see also: the 4.0-liter V8 AMG models, the straight sixes and the four -Banger). And it’s a V12 that goes way back.

The current V12 is a 6.0 liter twin turbocharger with the internal name M279. It can be found in the SL65 AMG, S65 AMG, Maybach and is based on the M275 V12 from the 2000s, which itself has its roots in older designs from the 90s. For example, this flow V12 still has three valves per cylinder.

The end of the M279 is likely within reach (both the S65 and the SL65 have called it an exit in recent years), but Mercedes will likely release a new version at some point as demand seems insatiable. In the meantime, Pagani is committed to V12s in the near future, and you should do all things straightforward.

9. The 5.2 liter V10 from Audi / Lamborghini

Photo: Audi

It’s crazy for me that you can still buy a naturally aspirated V10 20 years after the start of the new millennium. Yes, it is currently still available, which is why the 5.2-liter V10 in the Audi R8 and Lamborghini Huracán deserves a special mention.

In short, it’s a V10 and a glorious one. Sharp and powerful, it sounds incredible from its right place right behind your right ear. The power output is spectacularly linear, and did I also mention that it is a V10?

8. Lamborghinis 6.5-liter V12

Photo: Lamborghini

Technically speaking, the V12 in Murciélago is the one you wanted because it was the original V12 from the 1960s. The L539 V12, which can be found in the current Aventador, this bestial 6.5-liter and naturally aspirated vehicle, is provided with Audi fingerprints, but this is no less impressive. Have you ever heard of one? It sounds like the end of the world.

All versions have redlines at over 8,000rpm and lately Lamborghini has beaten them up with some hybrid bits to create the 819-HP Sián.

7. Ferrari’s 4.5 liter V8

Photo: Ferrari

After the Ferrari F430, the 458 Italia was the first central nave Ferrari to wear the brand’s current, pointed face. This was before Ferrari entered the 488 GTB with a supercharged V8 engine. The engine of the 458 was a 4.5-liter V8 with a naturally aspirated engine, which bore the name F136 F and made 562 hp. It was a directly injected dry sump system with a screaming 9,000 rpm.

They don’t do it that way anymore.

6. Porsche 4.0 liter flat six

The 4.0-liter six-cylinder with naturally aspirated engine I am convinced that the Porsche 911 GT3 RS 4.0 from the 997.2 generation was one of the most magical engines ever built. It produced 493 hp (no turbos!) And had a speed of 8,250 rpm. At that time, it was the most powerful naturally aspirated Porsche ever.

The fact that it was also a Mezger engine made it all the more valuable for some. It was old school and high tech at the same time, and it came in a car that Porsche only made 600 copies of.

5. The 8.4 liter V10 from SRT

Photo: SRT

Did you honestly think you’d get away with a list of my best engines and didn’t see a Dodge Viper entry on them? Come on.

The SRT Viper ceased production in 2017, but had until then been sold with the 8.4-liter V10 with a naturally aspirated engine. I still wasn’t lucky enough to drive a viper, not a viper yet. But Mike Spinelli did it, so here’s just a snippet of his impressions:

The deep outcry, the time-consuming boost, the animal roar of the 640 hp V10, which greedily sucks air into its massive lungs – all consisting of a cartoon-like parody of the acceleration of a normal sports car – the isometric workout grip limit; quick, sensitive steering; precise handling, round by round, corner by corner. The taut, raging, echoing, twisted madness of it.

Do you have a viper Will you please let me go?

4. McLaren’s 3.8-liter V8 with two turbochargers

Photo: McLaren

As much as I love the suction unit of the Ferrari 458, there is also a lot to be said for the 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 that is installed in most modern McLarens models.

The M838T is a 90 degree aircraft with a speed of 8,000 rpm. McLaren was first found in the McLaren MP4-12C and continued in the 650S, 675LT, 570S, 600LT and even the P1. Only the 720S uses the M840T, a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. These are probably the fewest turbo-lagged V8s I’ve ever driven.

Funny fact! All modern McLarens can trace their engines back to the long forgotten Nissan VRH35L racing engine from 20 years ago. Raphael Orlove wrote a very nice article about it, which you can read here.

3. The 6.2-liter V8 from Mercedes-AMG

Photo: Mercedes-Benz

So, no, none of the 6.2 liter naturally aspirated Mercedes V8s from Mercedes have ever found their way into cars with a 62 moniker that shows the correct displacement. Mercedes called them all 63, which is absolutely fine and logical! I’m not angry at all! Anyway!

The M156, as it was called, was introduced in the CLK63 AMG in 2007 and included applications in the S63, E63, SL63, CLS63, C63, CL63 and C63 Black series. One version of it, the M159, was also used in the very cool Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG, another good car from the 2010s. The engines followed the AMG philosophy “one man, one engine”, in which each new AMG engine was assembled by hand by a Mercedes-AMG technician.

The M156 itself was snotty and American hot rod muscle than it should be. Nothing was particularly easy about it, but it was brutal and terrifying and guttural in its growl. It was good.

2. Ford’s 5.2-liter Voodoo V8

Photo: Ford

As you already know, I am a fan of the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350. But what really makes this car stand out is the voodoo engine that sits in the nose.

The Voodoo is a 5.2 liter redline gift from the engine gods. It is exclusively equipped with a six-speed manual transmission and makes 526 hp. And most notably, it’s a flat crank motor. That means it’s loud. That is, it is eager. That means it’s great.

In fact, the Shelby is the only V8 aviator you can get on this side of the Ferraris and McLarens.

1.Lexus 4.8 liter V10

Photo: Lexus

Completing this list is perhaps the most glorious engine of the 2010s: the naturally aspirated V10 in the Lexus LFA. If you asked me to name one of the big names in forty years from now, I would probably still say that engine.

The 1LR-GUE, as it was called internally, was a 4.8-liter miracle with four valves per cylinder, which was made from titanium, aluminum and magnesium. It had a dry sump system, titanium valves, light rocker arms with a “diamond-like coating” and a speed of 9,000 rpm.

In a 2009 Lexus press release: “Independent, electronically controlled throttle valves ensure precise air supply to each of the 10 cylinders and enable the engine to respond immediately to the accelerator pedal.”

In addition, Yamaha’s music department was asked to tune the exhaust. “Only physical acoustic methods were used to give the driver a direct feel for the properties of this engine,” reported the Yamaha press release in 2009. “There is no electrical or electronic sound processing. As a result, noises that reach the driver are clear, dynamic, and fluid. “

I will also never forget the only Lexus LFA display in which the car was connected to a loudspeaker and smashed a champagne flute. It was so cheesy, but the car just sounded so good.

Lexus only made 500 LFAs, but didn’t seem to sell all of them – probably because they were so prohibitively expensive.