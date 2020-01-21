These are the best sleep tracking apps for Apple Watch

Sleep tracking with Apple Watch is a great way to get new information about your sleep patterns and trends over time. Apple is apparently working on its own sleep tracking features for Apple Watch, but those features are not yet available. In the absence of a primary solution for Apple Watch sleep tracking, a handful of incredibly powerful third-party apps have arrived on the App Store.

And the battery life?

Before you start tracking your sleep with Apple Watch, you need to plan when you will charge your watch. There are two main options here: before bed or after waking up in the morning. A key change for me was placing an additional Apple Watch charger on my desk rather than on my bedside table.

For me, it is much easier to charge each night before bed. I wake up and head straight to the gym most mornings, so I need to make sure my Apple Watch has enough battery to keep track of the workout. If I put my Apple Watch on the charger around 8 p.m., after reaching my stand goal for that day, it is usually fully charged by the time I go to bed at 9:30 p.m. And when I wake up in the morning, I almost always have more than 90% battery left – more than enough to get through the day.

It works perfectly for me, but your routine is probably different from mine. The key is to come up with a plan that you can replicate every day. Whether it’s charging in the morning or in the evening, or a combination of both, it’s much easier than you think to change your charging habits for the Apple Watch.

Of course, it is still possible to reuse an old Apple Watch as your dedicated “sleep watch”. The Zac Hall at 9to5Mac previously explained how to do this. To do this, you can also get a used or refurbished old model of Apple Watch.

Once you’ve established a charging routine for your Apple Watch, it’s time to choose a sleep tracking app. There are different options.

AutoSleep

AutoSleep is probably the most popular Apple Watch sleep tracking app on the App Store, and for good reason. It provides some of the most detailed data, including a detailed overview of sleep, sleep quality, heart rate, deep sleep and much more.

AutoSleep uses a ringtone system to help you monitor these key statistics. The main interface shows you ringtones for sleep, sleep quality, deep sleep and bpm. However, all of this data comes at a cost and the AutoSleep interface can seem a little overwhelming once you’ve delved into all of the available data.

To combat this, AutoSleep also offers an excellent Apple Watch app that makes it easy to view sleep data for the current day. There is also a “readiness” score that attempts to predict how ready you are for the day based on how sleepy you are for that night.

AutoSleep is available on the App Store for $ 2.99 in a single purchase.

Pillow

When I wrote about sleep apps for the Apple Watch almost three years ago, Pillow was an option I didn’t know at the time, but several 9to5Mac readers suggested I try it. With features like automatic sleep detection and heart rate analysis, Pillow integrates seamlessly with the rest of the market.

One of the main features of Pillow is its support for recording important audio events throughout the night. This means that the app can track data, including snoring, sleep apnea and sleep talking, but the biggest caveat here is that noise detection only works in manual mode.

It is also possible to view detailed sleep trends over time, personalized recommendations, etc. You can try Pillow for free on the App Store with in-app purchases.

NapBot

NapBot is a newcomer to the fun of Apple Watch sleep tracking, and it’s quickly becoming one of the most powerful options. NapBot uses machine learning to perform automatic sleep tracking, allowing you to see details about phases, trends, etc.

NapBot offers an impressive amount of data in an incredibly easy to navigate interface. The “Calendar” tab of the application allows you to get a detailed overview of your daily sleep, and you can choose a specific day to see more detailed information on heart rate and phases.

NapBot has also just launched its first Apple Watch application completely independent of the iPhone. Currently, it only allows you to see sleep from the previous day, but hopefully it will add more functionality and historical data over time.

NapBot is Apple Watch’s newest sleep tracking app, but it also quickly becomes my benchmark. You can download it for free from the App Store with in-app purchases.

Sleep ++

Sleep ++ is another popular sleep tracking app for Apple Watch with support for automatic sleep detection, bedtime reminders, sleep goals, and more. In the Sleep ++ app, the main interface provides a detailed overview of your sleep patterns over the past few days.

Like its competitors, Sleep ++ also offers a lot of data on trends, cycles, sleep phases, etc. You can also see a detailed timeline of your sleep, including when you were rested, restless and awake, with a particularly careful look at when your “best sleep” occurred. “

One of the best things about Sleep ++ is that it’s completely free, with an in-app purchase to remove ads. You can download it from the App Store

Other

If none of these options arouses your interest, Sleep Watch is another choice available on the App Store. Apple acquired Beddit in 2017, but it’s mainly a sleep tracking device that you put under your sheets. The sleep cycle was available for the Apple Watch until recently, but support was removed in October.

What do I use?

Despite all the new entrants to the Apple Watch sleep tracking industry, I still find AutoSleep to be the most powerful option, but that doesn’t mean it’s perfect. AutoSleep gives you a lot of data, and it is sometimes difficult to try to understand the logic behind some of this data.

NapBot is becoming a close second for me. Although he is a newcomer to the scene, he is improving quickly with consistent updates. For example, he recently added a standalone Apple Watch app, new Apple Watch trends and complications, and more.

The key, whatever app you choose, is to make sure there is some sort of automatic sleep detection feature. This reduces friction and means you don’t have to remember to manually start a sleep tracking session each night before bed. Instead, your Apple Watch can track your sleep in the background, without any interaction on your part.

These apps also integrate with Apple’s Health app, which means you can preview your sleep data with everything else in the Health app. The Health app is useful for tracking trends and long-term averages, but if you want detailed data, you’ll need to switch to the third-party app of your choice.

Of course, there’s also the imminent launch of Apple’s original Apple Watch sleep tracking capabilities. While we still don’t know exactly when these features will be released, an original Apple solution may offer battery management features and more.

Ultimately, if you want as much data as possible, AutoSleep is my favorite sleep tracking app for Apple Watch. NapBot and Sleep + are also great options, excelling in providing detailed data in easy-to-use interfaces. I recommend that you try them all to find the one that works best for you.

Do you track your sleep with the Apple Watch? Which app do you prefer? Let us know in the comments!

