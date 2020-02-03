These are the best places to get married in the entire Wakefield district, as rated by reviewers on Google

February is the main season for wedding planning.

Monday, February 3, 2020, 11:59 a.m.

So if the question has arisen and you are now ready to book the photographer, look at cakes, choose bridesmaids, a groomsman, wedding favors, flowers – well, the list goes on and on – let’s try and help with a venue ! Here are some of the places in Wakefield that were rated on Google.

Described as an “elegant modern hotel with restaurant and pool in a Georgian mansion”.

jpimedia

According to their website, the unique wedding pavilion is the ideal place to hold your ceremony with a breathtaking view of the landscape.

Google Maps

other

The website states: “We offer you a tailor-made personal service and give all weddings the attention to detail for which we are known.”

other

Describes itself as “the perfect place for your special day”

other

See more