These are the best pillows to buy

Can’t catch up with ZZZs? We are here to help you find the best pillow for optimal comfort, body support and sleeping style.

By Genevieve Scarano2020-01-08 17:31:51 UTC

It is not always easy to sleep well. Busy times, frequent stress and poor rest periods can cause sleep disorders. And it’s more common than you think.

According to the American Sleep Association, 50 to 70 million adults in the United States have a sleep disorder. If your sleepless nights affect your health, it may be time to buy a new pillow.

Pillows are endowed with many not so basic properties these days, including hypoallergenic materials, anti-wicking fabrics and memory foam technologies for head, neck and shoulder supports. With so many options, finding the right fit can be difficult. Before you buy a pillow, there are a few things to consider.

Bed Size: Whether you have a double, full, queen or king bed, make sure that a pillow fits the size of your bed. You don’t want a pillow that gets lost in a mountain of sheets or takes up too much space. Most pillows are available in several sizes. Therefore, first check the size compatibility before making a purchase decision.

Sleeping Style: Are you more of a back, side or stomach sleeper? Think of your sleeping style when looking for a pillow. Some pillows vary in strength. So you want to be comfortable and painless while you rest.

Body support: Talk to your chiropractor or doctor before choosing a pillow. If you have head, neck, shoulder or back pain, you should choose a pillow that provides enough support and relieves pressure. Avoid pillows that are too soft because they can cause more pain.

Materials: Viscose, memory foam and bamboo down are common materials found in pillows. If you’re considering a particular brand, check to see if the products are hypoallergenic. If your pillow resists common allergens such as dust mites and mold, it will most likely make it easier for you to breathe and sleep in your room. In addition, some pillows are made from sustainable materials, which has a positive effect on your well-being and the environment.

Maintenance: Pillows are said to be convenient solutions for sleep disorders. If a pillow isn’t easy to clean, skip it and look at your other options. You want to choose a pillow that is suitable for seamless on-site care or for laundry. It is also helpful to find a pillow with a good guarantee or warranty policy, but not all brands offer their products with them.

Whether you sleep on your back, side, or stomach, there is a pillow to help you sleep better. Here are our top 11 choices for the best pillows. (Note: Click the gray arrow to expand each card and read everything we have to say.)

Ideal for most sleeping positions. • Materials increase air circulation and breathability

Can smell slightly a few days after purchase

Sleep better with the Eden Shredded Memory Foam Pillow from Coop Home Goods, which offers all the benefits of breathability, comfort and design.

1. Coop Home Goods Eden shredded memory foam pillow

Breathability, comfort and design make the Eden Shredded Memory Foam Pillow by Coop Home Goods a top choice if you want to improve your sleep quality.

Dimensions:

Standard (17.9 x 6.8 x 6.1 inches), Queen (18 x 6 x 6 inches) and King (17.9 x 6.5 x 6.3 inches)

Materials:

Viscose and polyester made of bamboo

Sleep factor:

Good for back, side and stomach sleepers

If you’ve been dreaming of a good night’s sleep, the Eden Shredded Memory Foam Pillow by Coop Home Goods is the first choice for breathability, comfort and design.

The viscose and bamboo polyester fabrics increase breathability while you rest. The Eden Memory foam from Coop Home Goods is shredded to prevent clumping and to ensure better air circulation. A cooling gel memory foam ensures a comfortable temperature so that you don’t sweat or feel too hot in bed.

Comfort is another plus of this pillow, because you get the right neck support while you sleep. The edges of the pillow bend together and the filling is pressed into the area under your neck to keep you cuddly and painless.

Back, side and stomach sleepers will also appreciate this pillow. The adjustable design has an outer cover and a zippered insert so you can fill or remove the pillow to take your preferred sleeping position.

Coop Home Goods offers a 100 day money back guarantee for this pillow. So if you are not satisfied, you can return it for a full refund.

If you’re still not convinced to click Buy, read what others have said about the features.

Patricia B, an Amazon customer, writes:

“I had bought a body pillow from Coop Home Goods and it was simply incredible: the right balance of full and flexible, soft, but not mushy. I have no idea why I decided to buy FIVE other pillows from other places, a good idea: my pillow (too small, not supportive), my pillow plus (too big but then it just fell off), that “Amazing” bamboo pillow, a Berkeley Sleep Systems pillow, another foam pillow that lets you adjust the amount of foam. They either lacked adequate support or felt as if they were sleeping on an immovable rock. Because NOBODY and I mean NOBODY will use this pillow besides me. ”

And Janf, another Amazon reviewer, says:

“I bought two King Eden pillows and received them a few weeks ago. When I opened the packages, the pillows caught on their own quickly, but I put them in the dryer with a dryer sheet for a few minutes at a time. There was very little smell that subsided within a day and was certainly not unpleasant or disrupted our sleep. This information is in the description, so we expected it. We didn’t have to remove any fillings because the “fit” was perfect. They are soft enough to be comfortable and firm enough not to flatten out. That is a big plus. My husband can fall asleep quickly and now too. ”

Excellent for side sleepers. • Contours on the head and neck for support. • Perforation pattern reduces moisture. • Easy to clean

Not good for back or stomach sleepers • May not be thick enough for certain resting preferences

Side sleepers will appreciate Brookstone’s BioSense 2-in-1 shoulder pillow that contoured the head and neck for pain-free rest.

Side sleepers? The Brookstone BioSense 2-in-1 shoulder pad is your best companion for pressure relief support, head and neck contouring and cooling airflow.

This two-in-one pillow was specially developed for side sleepers and is soft on the outside and has a light support on the outside. The outer shell is filled with Better Than Down’s hypoallergenic microfilm filling, while the inside is lined with a BioSense memory foam core that contoured the head and neck and provides pressure relief support. Perforation patterns in the memory foam keep moisture away and support the cooling air flow. You can sleep comfortably on your side without throwing up or turning around at night.

Did we mention that this pillow is easy to clean? Simply remove the microfiber cover and place it in the laundry for seamless maintenance. The BioSense memory foam consists of charcoal, green tea and seed oil to neutralize odors.

Brookstone grants a one year limited warranty on its products. However, you must contact the appropriate warranty service to get authorization for repairs and replacements.

Wren Caulfield, a reviewer from Amazon, writes:

“I only had this pillow for two nights, so I can’t speak of longevity, but it is almost the perfect pillow for a side sleeper. I searched high and low for a pillow that doesn’t make me sleep when my shoulder is slapped against my ear. This thing is perfect (or almost like that – I’ll get back to it shortly) because the core is firm but the top layer is soft – no earache and no shattered shoulders! My only complaint is that it is not thick enough. BUT, it opens, so I hacked it by adding two 1-inch layers of normal old foam (in the craft store), cutting it into the same shape as the memory foam, and pressing it under the memory foam. ”

Excellent for back sleepers • Neck roller cushion to support the back • Promotes the correct alignment of head, neck, shoulder and spine • Especially for back sleepers who switch to the side • 30-day money-back guarantee

Not suitable for side or stomach sleepers. • Not machine washable

Back sleepers who cannot rest well find an important help for the relief of pain and the correct body alignment in the Nature’s Guest Cervical Support Pillow.

Back sleepers who need a better night’s sleep will appreciate Nature’s cervical support pillow, which supports the support of the cervix and enables adjustable firmness.

As a top choice for this sleeping position, the contoured design of this pillow offers the correct alignment of the head, neck and spine. It is recommended by some chiropractors and has a neck roll pillow for additional back support. It is specially designed for back sleepers who also move to the side, and its folded edges help you move around easily while sleeping.

You can also adjust the firmness from soft to medium. Unzip the pillow to get access to the filling, and you can adjust the filling in the bolster area and side sleeping areas to increase comfort.

Although this pillow is not easy to wash, it can be washed by hand in the event of leaks, spills or stains.

Nature’s Guest grants a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you are not satisfied with the pillow, you can return it for a full refund within one month of purchase.

Amazon customer rcpmom writes:

“I have had three bulging discs and a lot of bone spurs for a long time. I have been in severe pain since November. Nothing helped. I tried so many pillows that I lost the count. Four nights on this pillow and my neck pain has pretty much disappeared, was much better after one night. It is comfortable to sleep. Filling moves, I have to push it back in the middle and the headrest rolls about every two nights, but it’s worth it. I fell asleep the first night. It usually takes me several nights to get used to a new pillow. It weighs your head nicely. It can be flipped or turned. Thank you, guest of nature. I was desperate to find something that helped me. ”

Ideal for stomach sleepers • Flat design to relieve neck pain • 30-day money-back guarantee and one-year guarantee • Removable and machine washable cover

Not great for back and side sleepers

Belly sleepers can easily rest with the Super Thin Memory Foam Pillow from TruContour, which offers a flat design and memory foam in medical quality for the urgently needed eye.

Stomach sleeper, rejoice. The TruContour Super Thin Memory Foam Pillow helps you protect your stomach.

This flat, super-thin pillow is perfect for stomach sleepers who want to reduce neck pain and improve posture. A medical memory foam material provides great comfort and support, so you don’t have to worry about whether the pillow is sagging or worn.

Breathability is another advantage of this pillow. Its double-knitted cover is made of certified organic cotton and promotes air circulation when sleeping.

Have allergies? Do not worry. The pillow and its cover are made of hypoallergenic materials so that they do not attract dust mites or other allergens.

If you are not satisfied with the pillow, TruContour gives you a 30-day money back guarantee and a one-year guarantee. You can get a full refund within 30 days of purchase. If the pillow tears within 12 months of purchase, you can send it to TruContour. You will then receive a new pillow free of charge.

BethInMichigan, an Amazon reviewer, says:

“This is a wonderfully comfortable pillow, perfect for back and stomach sleepers. I usually sleep on my stomach and large, fluffy pillows pull my neck too high, so I don’t use a pillow at all. This is perfect and the memory foam is nice and soft and mushy, not the super hard hard type. It can also be easily folded in half if you want a little more buoyancy. From day one there was no smell that some memory foam tended to have at first. The organic cotton pillow case is nice and thick. For me, this pillow is perfect and if you prefer a thinner, softer pillow you will definitely love it! ”

Excellent for most sleeping positions • Memory foam in bamboo chips keeps its shape without flattening • You can adjust the firmness • Five-year guarantee on never flatness • Affordable compared to other models

Has no cooling functions

If you’re looking for an affordable sleep solution, the Triple Cloud Shredded Memory Foam cushion offers adjustable strength and positional compatibility.

5. Triple Cloud Shredded Memory Foam Pillow

The Triple Cloud Shredded Memory Foam Pillow offers comfort benefits and adjustable strength at a fraction of the price.

Dimensions:

Standard / Queen (15.9 x 5.6 x 5.2 inches), Queen (17 x 6 x 6 inches) and King (17.3 x 7.7 x 6.4 inches)

Material:

Memory foam in bamboo shot

Sleep factor:

Good for back, side and stomach sleepers

Triple Cloud’s Shredded Memory Foam Pillow offers all of the high quality sleep benefits at a fraction of the price.

The memory foam material made of bamboo is ideal for back, side and stomach sleepers. The mixture of this material offers more breathability, comfort and support for a good night’s sleep. You will never want to get up because this pillow is super soft and will help you drift off to dreamland in no time.

In contrast to other pillows, this model is adaptable to your sleeping habits. You can open the cover and take out the foam to get the right firmness. Whichever sleeping position you prefer, you can adjust this pillow to make it softer or firmer.

Cleaning is also a breeze. The cover and pillow are easy to wash, so you don’t have to worry about leaks, stains, or spills that damage them.

The best part? Triple Cloud’s five-year never-return guarantee ensures that your pillow doesn’t flatten out when you use it. They say that even after washing in the machine, it returns to its original shape and continues to hold. If you find a model that is better than this, you will receive a free refund.

Amazon customer Amanda writes:

“I have similar cooling memory foam pillows (over $ 125 for a couple) and have been using THIS for the past few nights instead. I like that it’s not so full and voluminous that it hurts my neck to sleep on my side or in my stomach. I tried to fit my more expensive pillows by removing some of the foam inside, but it seems like the foam, if it’s not fully packaged, will only move to the side and get stuck with a flaccid pillow on which your pillow is lying head just sinks through. I didn’t have to adjust this pillow at all (although the instructions say you can). Frankly, I’m thinking about loading my king-size bed with these pillows to replace all of my others! ”

Excellent for most sleeping positions • Eco-friendly materials provide total comfort and support for a better sleep. • 100-day trial and one year warranty

No memory foam in the pillow

Make your bedtime more sustainable, increase comfort, and get the body support you need with avocado’s green pillow.

6. Avocado green pillow

Dimensions:

Standard (19 x 24 inches), Queen (19 x 28 inches) and King (19 x 35 inches)

Materials:

Certified organic cotton, kapok fiber and natural latex

Sleep factor:

Good for back, side and stomach sleepers

It’s not as difficult to reduce your carbon footprint and get a good night’s sleep as you think. The Green Pillow by Avocado is the ultimate companion for optimal comfort and environmentally friendly materials.

This pillow is made from three main materials: certified organic cotton, kapok fiber and natural latex. Latex rubber bands make this pillow super durable and help you stay at a comfortable temperature. Kapok fiber, a sustainable alternative to conventional down, is hypoallergenic and adapts to your body. You can also take out the filling to adjust the strength of the pillow. Certified organic cotton also wicks away moisture, so you don’t have to worry about sweating or overheating in bed.

The avocado green pillow is not laundry-friendly. You must therefore clean it with a damp white cloth. You can also gently wash the pillow in cold water without bleach.

The Avocado pillows are also certified by UL Environment with GREENGUARD Gold, which means that they meet the highest compliance standards for environmentally conscious production.

With the pillow you get a 100-night trial and a one-year warranty. If after 100 days you are not satisfied with the Avocado Green Pillow, you can return it for a full refund. You must contact Avocado for details on the one-year warranty and the services included.

Avocado customer Michele J. writes:

“This is one of the best pillows I’ve ever had. The organic cotton cover is soft and I think it’s great that it has a zipper that allows me to adjust the amount. The pillow was a little tight for me as I’m a side and stomach sleeper, so I removed some of the filling and now it’s perfect! It hugs my neck nicely and I love that latex and kapok are very natural and organic. I’m slowly turning all my bedding into organic bedding and now I’m saving for one of your mattresses. You look heavenly! Thank you very much!”

Excellent for most sleeping positions. • Height adjustable design for more comfort. • Memory foam relieves pain and supports the alignment of the spine. • Five-year guarantee on quality-related problems

Can smell slightly in the first week of use

Get the sleep you need and minimize pain with the adjustable memory foam pillow from UTTU for head, neck and shoulder support.

7. UTTU adjustable memory foam cushion

Keep headache, neck and shoulder pain at bay with the adjustable memory foam cushion from UTTU.

Dimensions:

7.9 x 7.9 x 14.2 inches

Materials:

Bamboo fiber, polyester and memory foam

Sleep factor:

Good for back, side and stomach sleepers

Nobody likes to wake up with a headache, neck or shoulder pain. The adjustable memory foam cushion from UTTU can help you keep pain in check and catch up with ZZZs.

Regardless of your preferred sleeping position, you can individually adjust the firmness with the height-adjustable design of this pillow. You can remove or add the middle layer to get the comfort you need on your back, on your side, or on your stomach.

UTTU Dynamic Foam offers you excellent pressure relief. It does not lose its shape and adapts to the natural curvature of your body for optimal support. It helps minimize neck pain, reduce shoulder stiffness, and improve proper spine alignment.

If you have allergies, this pillow is great for your sleeping needs. It is made from hypoallergenic materials, including bamboo fibers and polyester, so you don’t get constipated while you sleep. In addition, the pillow complies with the CertiPUR-US and OEKO-TEX compliance regulations, which means that it does not contain formaldehyde or heavy metals.

This pillow is just the thing for easy cleaning. Simply remove the cover and place it in the laundry for stress-free washing.

Like other models, this pillow comes with a 96-night 100 percent satisfaction guarantee and a five-year guarantee for quality issues. You must contact UTTU to receive a refund or to file a warranty claim.

Amazon customer angelB says:

“When I woke up I had neck pain that caused a headache and decided to try a new pillow. I chose this memory foam after seeing one at a B&B in the UK. I mainly sleep on my side and use the larger size. I also kept the insert in the pillow, which was perfect for me (middle frame). This pillow is so much better than anything else I’ve used. I have a much better sleep, as my Fitbit record shows, and I don’t wake up with neck pain. ”

Excellent for most sleeping positions • Provides excellent allergy protection during the resting phase • Easy cleaning • Multiple guarantee options if you are not satisfied with your pillow

No memory foam in the pillow

Reduce congestion, coughing, sneezing and other annoying allergy symptoms while you sleep with the AllerRest Double DownAround Pillow from Pacific Coasts.

8. Pacific Coast AllerRest Double DownAround pillow

Reduce congestion, coughing, sneezing, and other troublesome allergy symptoms while you sleep.

Dimensions:

Standard (20 x 26 inches), Queen (20 x 30 inches) and King (20 x 36 inches)

Materials:

AllerRest fabric, barrier weave down and feather-proof fabric, cotton

Sleep factor:

Good for back, side and stomach sleepers

If allergies interfere with your sleep routine, the Pacific Coast AllerRest Double DownAround pillow will help you.

Aller Coast’s AllerRest material is the ultimate barrier against troublesome allergens, including house dust mites. It provides the right protection so you can rest without traffic jams, coughing or sneezing.

The pillow also provides the comfort and support needed for most sleeping positions. The inside of the pillow provides medium support for the head, neck, shoulders and back with Resilia feathers, while the Hyperclean down with a filling capacity of 550 offers the ultimate softness for a restful sleep.

Concerned about cleaning? This pillow is particularly practical when it comes to dirty work. You can put it in the washer and dryer if there are leaks, stains, or spills. Pacific Coast uses a special cleaning process to ensure that the pillows are allergy friendly.

The pillow comes with a 30-day comfort guarantee, an allergy-friendly guarantee and a five-year guarantee. If you are not satisfied with your purchase, you can return the pillow for free.

Lina, a reviewer from the Pacific Coast, says:

“This is the pillow I was looking for! I have allergies and therefore I am careful when I replace pillows and covers. After looking through a few unsatisfactory pillows, I really liked it. This is the standard size and I will probably also get the king size sizes. ”

Comes with a 100 night trial version • With removable insert • Reversible design • Keeps “hot” sleepers cool

Not good for stomach sleepers • A little expensive

The Leesa hybrid pillow is ideal if you tend to sleep on your back or on your side, warm up in your sleep or just have the option to change it.

9. Leesa hybrid pillow

Alternate between a soft pillow and a cooling memory foam underside to sleep several times.

Dimensions :

Standard (16 x 24 inches), Queen (16 x 28 inches)

Materials:

Polyester microfiber, ventilated gel, Leesa Tencel fabric and nylon.

Sleep factor:

Best for back and side sleepers

The Leesa mattress rounded off our range of the best mattress options, which comes as no surprise that the brand’s pillow is placed just as impressively. Like the supporting mattress, the Leesa Hybrid Pillow is made in the USA, has free shipping and a trial period of 100 nights, so you can be sure you have found the right pillow in heaven.

This hybrid pillow has a reversible design with a quilted, soft, down-like top and a cooling memory foam gel on the bottom. Thanks to the clever hybrid design, you essentially get two pillows in one – a fluffy, traditional side with pillows and cooling gel. So if you are someone who is prone to heat during sleep, switching to the cooling side offers a sweet relief.

Stomach sleepers may want to skip this as it is a little higher, making it more suitable for those who tend to sleep on their side or back. If you chose the brand but are an avid stomach sleeper, the pillow has a removable insert that makes it a little thinner and more comfortable to catch concealed Zs.

Here’s what critic Rachel had to say about the Leesa hybrid pillow:

“I used to use a Tempurpedic foam pillow until I woke up in the morning with neck pain. The Leesa pillow is fantastic. It is cool, soft, but keeps its shape and is firm enough to support my neck as a side sleeper without feeling like to feel a rock under my head. It’s exactly what I was looking for! ”

Excellent for most sleeping positions. • Easy to clean. • Dimensionally stable for medium hold

After compressing for shipping, some time is required to reset the lint

If you’re looking for an affordable, medium-strength pillow that tends to sleep on your stomach, side, back, or a combination of the three, the Beckham Hotel Collection gel pillows are a great choice.

10. Beckham Hotel Collection gel pillow

You will receive two medium-sized pillows for the price of one.

Dimensions :

Queen (20 x 28 inches)

Materials:

Cotton cover and poly-gel fiber filling

Sleep factor:

Good for back, side and stomach sleepers

If you’re a kind of Goldilocks pillow finder – not too soft, not too tight, just looking for a spot in the middle – you can rest easy with the Beckham Hotel Collection gel pillow.

This pillow offers a medium support effect so that you do not have neck pain, while thanks to a poly-gel fiber blend filling you still get enough pillows for a restful sleep. You will also receive two pillows for the price of one. Whether for a partner, your dog or yourself, your bed is ready.

In contrast to memory foam pillows, the gel design of the Beckham Hotel Collection provides flexible support without creating the strange, unpleasant shapes that often take shape after a few weeks of laying the head on memory foam. They are dust, mite and mold resistant as well as allergen and chemical free, so sensitive people can breathe more easily. If something is spilled or it’s time for a refreshment, you can throw it in the washing machine and then get hit by a lump-free pillow, as it’s machine washable.

Developed for a lifespan of up to 10 years • Includes a free trial period of 100 nights • 3-year limited warranty • Soft and supportive core

Not adjustable • Can smell after dispatch

A good choice if you are looking for a pillow that lasts for years and tends to sleep on your back or side.

11. Tufts & pincushions

If you are looking for a durable pillow and tend to sleep on your back or side, you will catch Zs in no time with the tufted pillow.

Dimensions :

25 x 16 x 5 inches

Materials:

Micropolyamide, polyester and Tuft & Needles proprietary adaptive foam

Sleep factor:

Best for back and side sleepers

Ähnlich wie die Tuft & Needle-Matratzen ist auch das Tuft & Needle-Kissen mit dem gleichen innovativen Adaptive Foam gefüllt, der die Marke “Bed-in-a-Box” zu einem Erfolg gemacht hat.

Der Spezialschaum kombiniert die formgebenden Vorteile von Memory-Schaum mit einer ausreichenden Rückprallfestigkeit für die Langstrecke. Wir waren alle da: Sie bekommen das perfekte Kissen, nur um aufzuwachen und zu sehen, dass der Inhalt Ihres Kissens nach nur wenigen Wochen des Zählens von Schafen eine dauerhaft eingerückte, avantgardistische Form annimmt.

Aufgrund seines weichen und dennoch stützenden Schaumstoffkerns hat das Tuft & Needle-Kissen in einer Laborsimulation eine Nutzungsdauer von 10 Jahren hinter sich. (Ich meine, können Sie sich vorstellen, ein Jahrzehnt lang dasselbe Kissen zu haben?) Da es mit einem waschbaren Plüschbezug geliefert wird, können Sie die Dinge über Jahre hinweg keimfrei und bequem halten.

Das Kissen von Tuft & Needle eignet sich am besten für Personen, die dazu neigen, auf der Seite oder auf dem Rücken zu schlafen. Wenn Sie also einen Bauchschläfer haben, möchten Sie wahrscheinlich überholen.

Dies ist, was Pillow-Reviewerin Susan über ihr Tuft & Needle-Kissen zu sagen hatte:

“Ich habe dieses Kissen von dem Moment an geliebt, als ich meinen Kopf darauf gelegt habe. Ich bin größtenteils ein Seitenschläfer, und der Abstand von der Schulter zum Nacken ist perfekt. Der” Dachboden “ist genau richtig, da Ihr Kopf bequem einsinkt. Ich habe die ganze Nacht geschlafen, seit ich dieses Kissen benutzt habe, und bin ohne die Nackenschmerzen aufgewacht, die ich normalerweise bei anderen Kissen erlebe. Es erfordert kein Einlaufen und ändert mit der Zeit nicht die Form. Ich bin begeistert mit diesem Kissen! ”

