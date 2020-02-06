These are the annual winners of the crime prevention prize

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4665704002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=crime-prevention%2Cawards%2Chope%2Cdesire%2Clove%2Ctrust%2Caction%2Cnature-love%2Clike%2Coverall-very-positive%2Cmilwaukee-police-department%2Csuccess&simpleTarget=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Flocal&ssts=news%2Flocal%2Fmilwaukee&series=" name="snow-player/4665704002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2019/11/22/USAT/cbea8ced-3c54-41f0-a554-32ffba609eeb-10942947-e991-4c6d-8c4c-316a12c5f935_thumbnail.png?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE TO

Eleven prize recipients, including individuals and groups, were honored on Wednesday for their efforts to curb violence at the 71st Annual Crime Prevention Awards at the Wisconsin Club in Milwaukee.

Safe & Sound and LISC Milwaukee, two non-profit organizations focused on reducing crime and increasing development, organized the awards, sponsored by AAA Wisconsin and the Salvation Army of Milwaukee County.

Here’s a brief look at the award-winning recipients, what they do and what they have told the Journal Sentinel.

Heather Hough

Assistant city attorney Heather Hough receives the Crime Prevention Advocate Award during the 71st annual Crime Prevention Awards on Wednesday. (Photo: Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Crime Prevention Advocate Award

Although, an assistant city attorney and naval veteran, the Department of Neighborhood Services, the Milwaukee Police Department, and the municipal court have represented nearly five years of litigation against disruptive landlords and addressing issues of quality of life on behalf of residents.

“I would like to see the city … keep residents who like to live in the city and want the best for their community. I would like to see many development and anti-pests initiatives outside the city center in the areas where residents live. I love the city of Milwaukee, I love my work and I am really honored and humble to receive (this) prize. “

Kando

Kaul Avenue Neighborhood Development Organization (KANDO) receives excellent contributions from a Corporation of Business Group Award at the 71st Annual Crime Prevention Awards on Wednesday. (Photo: Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Excellent contributions from a Corporation of Business Group Award

Michael Link, a landlord, has been president of the Kaul Avenue Neighborhood Development Organization, or KANDO, for 15 years. The organization is an association of landlords and its members work on partnerships with multiple entities such as DNS, the Department of Sanitation, parking enforcement, We Energies and others.

“We are really active: we ensure that our properties are well maintained and well lit and that is why we try to help reduce crime, we continue to expand, we do the rounds and we ensure that we are visible. (KANDO) is a way for us to get acquainted, follow education, maintain contacts and relationships with other groups. “

Michael Ward

Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Ward receives the Outstanding Community Liaison Officer Award during the 71st Annual Crime Prevention Awards on Wednesday. (Photo: Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Excellent Community Liaison Officer Award

Ward, a police officer in Milwaukee, said he discovered his passion to serve as a youth director in his local church. He joined the police in 2014 and the District 6 Community Liaison Team in 2019 and brought the same enthusiasm to the police.

“The friendships and relationships that I have formed with residents mean more to me than they will ever know. We are part of their community, we want them to know that the Milwaukee Police Department hears their concerns, and we are working to bridge the gap that exists between us. By working together as a community, we can ensure that the quality of life that everyone deserves can exist. “

MPD District 4 Faith-based organization

Milwaukee Police Department District 4 Faith-Based Organization receives the Outstanding Faith-Based Organization Award at the 71st Annual Crime Prevention Awards on Wednesday. (Photo: Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Outstanding Faith-Based Organization Award

Jay Fischer is the pastor of Evangel Assembly of God, a police officer and leader of the District 4 Faith-Based Community Action Team. Fischer and about 30 team members hold events in honor of police officers and teachers, listen to forums between police and community, block parties for residents and events that inform young people about issues such as suicide.

“I would like to see the community more understood and experienced. I know it seems a daunting task … but that rock in the kind of pond, those ripples, they will make the difference. Our faith-based group, we don’t all believe exactly the same – whether it’s spiritual or political or whatever – but that’s not the point; it’s about making a difference in our community and supporting people. “

Near West Side Partners

Near West Side Partners receives the AAA Wisconsin Traffic Safety Award during the 71st Annual Crime Prevention Awards on Wednesday. (Photo: Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

AAA Wisconsin Road safety price

Keith Stanley is the executive director of Near West Side Partners and has been working with non-profit since it was founded in 2014. The organization focuses on community and economic development in seven neighborhoods near the west, from offering business loans to helping with anti-reckless driving campaigns.

“I think we are inspired by the diverse community we work in. We believe in collaboration and community work, which enables residents to do the work that they find important for their community. I think we are a platform and channel for For residents, business owners and property owners, it is important that we continue to grow … entrepreneurship in communities of color. “

Lawson Murrell

Milwaukee Police Officer Lawson Murrell accepts the Outstanding Law Enforcement Professional Contribution Award during the 71st Annual Crime Prevention Awards on Wednesday. (Photo: Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Excellent law enforcement Professional Contribution Award

When Murrell returned to Milwaukee from the Marine Corps, he applied for various government duties. After being hired as a police officer in 2006, he eventually joined the District 7 Community Liaison team and worked with block watch, faith-based and community groups to make Milwaukee more like the city where he said he grew up.

“I would like to see Milwaukee make the reputation of such a bleak place for young African-Americans. I want a safer, more integrated Milwaukee, where all Milwaukee feel at ease in every thriving neighborhood of the city that I enjoy so much My role is to maintain public confidence, maintain peace and reduce crime, but also to be an ambassador and to pass on civil pride whenever I can. “

Clarke Square Neighborhood Initiative

Members of the Clarke Square Neighborhood Initiative receive their prize for Outstanding Greater Milwaukee Partnership at the 71st Annual Crime Prevention Awards on Wednesday. (Photo: Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Excellent Greater Milwaukee Partnership Award

Ian Bautista, the executive director of the Clarke Square Neighborhood Initiative, got his start in community and youth development as a student. Bautista said he is looking forward to growing leadership in Milwaukee communities and drawing up an action plan for economic development.

“I feel that when we, as an organization … communicate, we listen, we promote an agenda that is greater than just our immediate or short-term interests … Milwaukee is in a positive trend; while economy plays a huge role In this role we have an important amount of healing to do as a community. We will continue to build on trust, responsibility and respond to the opportunities that neighbors find important. “

Melvin Reese

MPD assistants Melvin Reese of the Salvation Army of Milwaukee County receives the Outstanding Civilian Contribution Award during the 71st Annual Crime Prevention Awards on Wednesday. (Photo: Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Outstanding Civilian Contribution Award

Reese has been a member of the support unit of the Milwaukee Police Department for almost 30 years. The resident of Milwaukee helps officers with crowd and traffic control and helps clean the neighborhood and register with food pantries. For Reese, an ordained deacon in his church and chaplain of the Salvation Army for MPD, volunteered in his parents’ restaurant to give him an urge to serve who had remained with him.

“I always wanted to be a police officer, but at the time I applied, I was already working as a bus driver / teacher in Milwaukee County Transit. (But) helping people in the hospitality industry made me want to help as a volunteer. I would like to see a safer city, less crime and I would like to see that I am still involved in exactly what I am doing now, as long as my health remains. “

Travis Hope

Travis Hope receives the Salvation Army Chaplaincy Program Outstanding Individual Award at the 71st Annual Crime Prevention Awards on Wednesday. (Photo: Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

The Salvation Army Chaplaincy Program Outstanding Individual Award

Hope has been a community organizer at Southside Organizing Center for nearly two years, along with his other roles as President of the Kinnickinnic River Neighbors in Action and helping to plan District 2 Crime and Safety meetings. He said his children inspire him to want a better city for them.

“I am close to many good teammates who help me make a difference and I hope I do the same for them. The hardest part is that I wish I could do more. I need more people to be open-minded and just believing that positive people can make change. I want a positive, peaceful, environmentally friendly city for all people. “

Kristine Rodriguez

Kristine Rodriguez, deputy of Milwaukee County Sheriff, receives the AAA Wisconsin Traffic Safety Law Enforcement Award at the 71st Annual Crime Prevention Awards on Wednesday. (Photo: Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

AAA Wisconsin Road Safety Law Enforcement Award

Rodriguez, a deputy at the Sheriff office in Milwaukee County, has worked in the Community Relations Unit for several years, focusing on enforcement, education and prevention. She gives public safety presentations to schools, churches, senior centers, companies and has led the office’s campaign to provide car safety installations for children. Rodriguez said she hopes to build community partnerships that will prevent detention and diversify law enforcement.

“When I was growing up, I witnessed a lot of crime and poverty. I have always wanted to have a career in an area that would change and support positive life outcomes for disadvantaged communities, such as the one in which I grew up. I am passionate about public safety. I am also compassionate about helping people as much as I can, during and outside service. … Those of us who work on the front lines, committed to developing and guiding our youth in the inner city, must continue to give everything to see positive change happen. “

Burnham Park Task Force

The Burnham Park Task Force receives the Outstanding Block Club / Community Collaboration Award during the 71st Annual Crime Prevention Awards on Wednesday. (Photo: Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Excellent Block Club / Community Collaboration Award

The Task Force consists of neighbors and stakeholders from the community who have used environmental design to reduce crime. The work of the group has led to the park being identified as a priority playing field to renovate. Upgrades, towards the end of this year, include additional lighting, reconstruction paths, new basketball courts, a soccer field for youth grass and a splash pad.

Contact Talis Shelbourne at (414) 223-5261 or [email protected] Follow her on Twitter on @talisseer and Facebook on @talisseer.

