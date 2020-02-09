These are the 5 industries that will skyrocket in the next 5 years

Organic farming and carpooling will become Australia’s fastest growing industries over the next five years.

Growth in both sectors is expected to outperform the overall economy as health-conscious and tech-savvy consumers are reshaping the economic landscape.

The market research company IBISWorld forecasts growth of around 15 percent per year for both industries over the next five years, while newspapers, bookstores and free-to-air television continue to suffer from the effects of online disruptors.

To put these numbers in the right light, the reserve bank forecasts overall economic growth of 2.75 percent this year and 3 percent in 2021 – estimates that most economists think are optimistic.

IBISWorld’s forecasts are part of a broader report on key industries that will boom and break by 2030.

After organic farming and carpooling, the report saw the brightest future in this decade in the areas of online consumer electronics, mineral mining and online groceries.

Meanwhile, the manufacture of men’s clothing and the installation of fiber optic cables are expected to suffer the greatest losses. The latter are expected to shrink by 19.2 percent annually as the problematic introduction of NBN is nearing completion.

IBISWorld senior industry analyst Tom Youl said the results of the report reflect a shift towards online shopping and a healthier lifestyle.

“That said, I found the scale of how organic farming is likely to grow very interesting,” he told The New Daily, noting that the industry had previously grown in step with the population.

“Organic products are one of the most lucrative opportunities for agriculture recently,” he said.

“This largely explains the forecast growth rate.”

Although the decline of traditional media is well documented, Youl said he was surprised to see the industry fall into the bottom five places at IBISWorld.

“It just shows how successfully streaming platforms have changed media consumers’ expectations,” he said.

The winners

Organic farming The industry is expected to reach $ 3.7 billion by 2024-25, with health awareness increasing and environmental awareness increasing demand for turbochargers. IBISWorld notes that exports are also expected to increase significantly in the next five years at 14.6 percent per year Carpooling will continue to benefit from the growing demand for convenience. The industry is expected to grow 15 percent annually over the next five years as increasing traffic congestion makes car ownership out of favor A fat pipeline of innovative products means Online Consumer Electronics Double-digit growth (12.3 percent) will also be recorded in the next five years. Mr. Youl said the introduction of 5G would encourage consumers to upgrade and “use more devices”. The growing popularity of electric vehicles could usher in another mining boom for Australia – only this time, in lithium and other mineralsnot coal. A relatively weak Australian dollar will support the industry The demand for more comfort will catapult Online grocery sales to grow to $ 6.2 billion by 2024-25, with supply chain automation and incoming customer data likely to fuel the next wave of growth.

The losers