These AirPods Pro alternatives only cost $ 60 and are worth every penny

Their battery life is twice as long as that of the AirPods Pro.

Picture: Padmate

By StackCommerceMashable Shopping2020-01-07 19:11:27 UTC

Still depressed because you didn’t find a brand new pair of AirPods Pro under the tree this vacation? Cheer. There’s a way to get a similar listening experience without having to spend your hard-earned money. The PaMu Slide Mini Bluetooth 5.0 headphones cost less than half the sticker price of the AirPods Pro, last longer on a single charge, and stay in your ears no matter how much you move. They may be small, but they’re a big deal.

The AirPods Pro are definitely better than the original AirPods with their active noise cancellation and water resistance. However, they are missing in the battery department (five hours or almost 24 hours with the charging case). In addition, the price is even steeper than that of the originals. With the PaMu Slide Minis, on the other hand, you can double this time – 10 hours with a single charge or 40 hours with the charging cradle, which is smaller than a lighter – and not burden your bank account.

In addition, these babies are IPX6-waterproof, equipped with a Qualcomm QCC3020 chip and have the most advanced Bluetooth 5.0. So you get not only unprecedented sound quality with additional bass, but also seamless connectivity, regardless of the activity you engage in.

Originally $ 149, the PaMu Slide Mini headphones are now available in four color options – black, white, green, or pink – for only $ 59.99.