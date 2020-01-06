These airlines had the fewest on-time arrivals in 2019

Loading...

Photo: Robert Cicchetti (Shutterstock)

If you are flying Frontier or JetBlue in the near future, don’t be surprised if your flight doesn’t arrive on time. Cirium, a data collection agency that tracked more than 5.6 million flights last year, rated all North American airlines based on their timely arrival. The report found that Frontier and JetBlue were the worst airlines to get travelers to their destinations on time.

Only 74.4 percent of Frontier flights and 74.8 percent of JetBlue flights arrived on time in 2019. Delta and Alaska Airlines took the top spot with 85.69 percent and 82.01 percent of all flights.

Cirium also checked the timely arrival of airlines around the world, and Delta finished third (and was the only US airline to top the list). Aeroflot, a Russian airline, was the most punctual individual airline in 2019, narrowly beating Delta and Air Nippon Airways with 86.68 punctually arriving flights.

Here is another important factor: If a delta flight is delayed, you can expect a major delay. While Delta has the best punctuality, the average delay for flights was 58 minutes compared to Alaska with only half an hour. (JetBlue’s average delay was a whopping 75 minutes.) Airlines are known to fill up their flight times in the event of delays. While Delta may get you to your destination on time, there may be delays in your departure.

Check out The Points Guy to see the rest of the report. If your flight is seriously delayed, here is our guide to what you should ask the airline. (Spoiler: ask about everything and the sink.)