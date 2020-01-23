These adorable animals need new homes!

Hi, I’m Clem (short for Clemetine), and I’m a vibrant and fun 6 month old kitten. I have been in foster care for some time to help resolve some digestive issues, but my tummy is feeling much better and I think I am finally ready to find my own home! In foster care, I have to live with other cats and even a cranky little old dog. The latter did not like me very much and my kitten nonsense, but my adoptive cat brothers and sisters taught me all kinds of good things, and I know I would like to have a house with another playful cat! I’m very smart, and can do stupid things if no one keeps an eye on me, but I think that is part of my charm! Because I have had a sensitive stomach all my life, I will have to ask a veterinarian to decide what will be the next type of food suitable for me, as I am still a growing girl. orange girl to brighten up your days (and those of your cat) and have a good relationship with a vet to help keep my belly well, email us today! I’m still in my host family and I’m not staying at the shelter, so make an appointment with me. You will not regret it!

PHOTO: MSPCA-Boston

Agouti and orange guinea pig 8 months Male I am curious and I love to explore outside my enclosure. I also like to hang my igloo because I can be shy. I can’t wait to find a new house that will give me time to warm up and give me lots of good vegetables! I love my sister Salsa, so we have to go back together!

PHOTO: MSPCA-Boston

Hi everyone! My name is Zou and I am a beautiful little boy of 4 years old who is moving. I subscribe to the theory that life is beautiful and despite having bounced a little in my life, I find joy in everyday life! I really like the attention of humans and even more I like to play. Want to see me stuff as many tennis balls as possible into my mouth ?! The staff here tell me that I did a great job working on my basic manners and leash skills, so it would be pretty cool if we could keep practicing it all together! Sometimes I forget about the importance of sharing my stuff, so I try to be the only pet in the house, and ideally with children of the older (and more robust) variety. I’m a big goofy boy after all! And just look at my moving brown eyes and my freckled nose. I definitely think we are the perfect match!

PHOTO: MSPCA-Boston

Agouti and orange and white guinea pig 2 months Man I am an adorable boy who loves treats! I would like to go home with a friend. I can’t wait to find a loving home that will help me become a big pig!

PHOTO: MSPCA-Boston

Rey 1 year, 4 months Degu Hi! I’m Rey, a curious and friendly Degu looking for a great new home. Degus are easy to maintain and make great companions. They love to explore!

PHOTO: MSPCA-Boston

Hi my name is Lucy and as you can see, I am extremely beautiful and my personality matches my appearance. I am extremely affectionate, scratched on the chin, brushed or any other kind of attention. I also like to sit at the window and enjoy the afternoon rays. I have skin allergies that itch a lot. The adoption center veterinarian team treated me with steroids to help and tried different ways to keep me from scratching with some success. I would need an adopter who would be willing to follow up with a veterinarian and assume the cost of the additional treatments to get to the bottom of my allergies and keep them under control. I’m looking for a forever loving home so please come and meet me so I can show you how cute I am. I’m currently in an upstairs office, so ask an adoption counselor when you arrive to meet me!

PHOTO: MSPCA-Boston

Agouti and orange guinea pig 1 year old I am curious and I love to explore outside my enclosure. I also like to hang my igloo because I can be shy. I can’t wait to find a new house that will give me time to warm up and give me lots of good vegetables! I love my brother Jalapeno, so we have to go back together!

PHOTO: MSPCA-Boston

Swiper 11 weeks degus Hi! I am a great degu looking for a beautiful new home! I love to run on my wheel and squeak!

PHOTO: MSPCA-Boston

