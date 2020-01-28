These 2 year old twins are called Kobe and Bryant

People all over the world mourn the death of Kobe Bryant, including an Albuquerque couple who say that he is remembered every time they look at their children. Amalia Martinez has been a fan of the Los Angeles Lakers since she was a child. “A Lakers fan, I remember watching games with my father. I played basketball in middle and high school and you know, you find your hero,” said Martinez. Her hero is Kobe Bryant. When Martinez met his wife, Kristina, she quickly convinced her to also become a fan of the Lakers. They met in 2012, married in 2016 and had twins – a boy and a girl – by IVF in 2018. “I wanted them to feel great,” said Amalia Martinez. She said it started with their names. good thing, “said Amalia Martinez.” Honestly, that’s who they are. I can’t imagine calling them by another name, “said Kristina Martinez. The 2-year-olds are called Kobe and Bryant.” I say they are Mamba (the nickname that Bryant gave himself) because they were named after a great man, “said Amalia Martinez. The news of Bryant’s death hit the family hard on Sunday. Millions of people realized by then that they had lost their hero. “It was difficult. You grow up thinking that someone is invincible to discover that this is not the case, “said Amalia Martinez.” We took a hit, but we have reminders every day and now we teach them to be great “This is the reason for the Mamba mentality.” I can’t wait to see the day when they ask me, “said Amalia Martinez.

