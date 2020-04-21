These 15 punk albums from 1982 continue to bring the fire to this day

(Photo via Spotify)

Welcome to the best punk albums of 1982. Ronald Reagan has been president for a year. His distaff British stunt double Margaret Thatcher has been Prime Minister for a few years longer. Between the two cutting their legs out of their respective country’s economies and holding out the freedoms, punk had a lot of spice for the songwriting mill.

Unfortunately, the essentially English hardcore scene wasn’t nearly as musically exciting as what the US had to offer. Anarchist bands such as Crass may have had interesting reports, but they all had a clear atonal roar. Meanwhile, the 1000 MPH Mohican thrash rock of the Exploited / GBH / Discharge / etc. sounded like Motörhead without talent, poorly recorded on poor equipment. America’s louder / faster / harder squad still offered distinctive rock and roll sensations, with a significant amount of variation. The US certainly won the punk bets. And the best punk album of the year was released on vinyl only eight years later. Check below for the best punk albums of 1982.

Read more: Top 15 punk LPs from 1977 that undeniably set the year

Bad brain – Bad brain

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XGzA8KXW3WI (/ embed)

Hardcore may have peaked with this yellow tape-only ROIR label. Four DC African Americans with phenomenal chops fueled by years of funk and jazz fusion, debut Bad brain 45 “Pay To Cum” surprised by resembling a Sex Pistols 45 played at 78 RPM. Their first full-length, cut by Jerry Williams in his NYC concert hall 171-A between performances from August-October 1981, saved 15 more songs in 34 minutes. It’s a shot of lightning-fast precision riffola, leavened with the deepest dub emanating from their Rastafarian beliefs and a PMA (Positive Mental Attitude) philosophy that’s healthier than typical nihilism.

Mavericks – Walk among us

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X0c-UlUj7zw (/ embed)

New Jersey’s Misfits seated their nihilism in kitschy comic / horror movie tropics. It helped that leader Glenn Danzig was more of a crooner with superior songwriting skills steeped in ’50s rock’ n ‘roll. Walk among us was actually the band’s third attempt at a full debut, but the first to see release. It saw them transition from Ramones-style buzz pop to something that was approaching hardcore. It was instantly classic, thanks to Grand Guignol rockers like ‘Hate Breeders’ and ‘Night Of The Living Dead’.

Circle Jerks – Wild in the streets

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=83FX4SN31tk (/ embed)

“Wild on the street! Run! Run! “No one who heard Keith Morris roar, ever forgot. L.A.’s Circle Jerks Garland took Jeffreys’ almost slow 1973 slice of 1973 Lou Reed R&B and made it explode. And the bombs kept falling continuously: “Stars And Stripes”, “Murder The Disturbed” and “Letter Bomb” were all delivered. Circle Jerks LP No. 2 is a loud, short shout at “the American way” led by Lucky Lehrer’s hyperkinetic drums and Greg Hetson’s post-Thunders guitar blitzkrieg.

Read more: The best punk records from 1978 that still rock

Angry Samoans – Back from Samoa

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=11T1IM99TOY (/ embed)

Punk’s most dysfunctional brilliant band, Van Nuys’ Angry Samoans centered around gonzo rock critics “Metal” Mike Saunders and Gregg Turner, who outpakes the 60s garage rock 45s, Ramones and Dictators and a Angry sense of humor derived from the magazine. They were banned in LA by attacking KROQ DJ Rodney Bingenheimer on their debut EP Inside My BrainGet Off The Air. The 14 furious rockers (‘They Saved Hitler’s Cock’, ‘You Stupid Jerk’) certainly stuffed the 17-plus minutes of their debut LP into alienation. It’s hilarious and rocks like a spastic colon.

The Flesh Eaters – Forever Came Today

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TL1VTRbcjcg (/ embed)

Chris D. was the Meat eaters’ unstable arrangement. After solving the LA all-stars behind A minute to pray, a second to die, he based his only permanent line-up on guitarist Don Kirk, whose rare simultaneous brutality and sensitivity denied his membership in his first band despite having played for 16 years. Their metal, economical third LP contains some of Chris D.’s best material, including the great opener ‘My Life To Live’.

Redd Kross – Born innocent

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J-6ekqvUFv0 (/ embed)

Teenagers Jeff and Steve McDonald were from Hawthorne, California, home of that other famous brother band, the Beach Boys. With guitarist Hetson (Circle Jerks) and drummer Ron Reyes (Black Flag), their six-track debut EP included such quick trash culture updates from the New York Dolls as “Cover Band”. On Born innocent, Redd Kross treated Charles Manson and the fictional Beyond the valley of the dolls band the Carrie Nations, serenade Exorcist star Linda Blair and still distilled the Dolls.

Read More: 15 1979 Punk Rock Albums That Still Rule Four Decades Later

Zero Boys – Vicious circle

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VJxdiIXnkPM (/ embed)

Zero BoysDebut-verified hardcore had not only contaminated the coastlines, but now saturated America’s belly. Starting with a title track centered around a clever eight-note circular riff, Vicious circle answered the question of how the Buzzcocks would have fared to play hardcore. Even the fastest tracks were hooky and hummable. Terry “Hollywood” Howe’s guitar was full of transistorized fuzz, and Paul Mahern’s vocal microphone seemed to be connected to the same MXR Distortion + pedal. Vicious circle“Is an American punk classic.

The Gun Club – Miami

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uM7aU1I3BxI (/ embed)

On their debut in 1981, Fire of love, the Gun Club put their stall as a boho-poetic alternative to hardcore and already form an orthodoxy that prefers speed / brutality / naturalness over beauty / transcendence / roots. Hence leader Jeffrey Lee Pierce a million blues and rockabilly 45s mined for riffs and inspiration. Pierce continued to follow rock critic Don Waller’s wise advice: “Tell them what they don’t want to hear.”

X – Under the big black sun

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=89QJAKtKSug (/ embed)

The switch from Slash Records to Elektra brought these L.A. punks more recording money. This means that former Doors member Ray Manzarek gave them a bigger production job (without sacrificing brute force) than on the previous two LPs. Country songs emerge in songs like ‘Motel Room In My Bed’, while raw emotions are fueled by the death of Exene Cervenka’s sister Mirielle in a car accident steeped in 1980s with material like ‘Riding With Mary’ and ‘ Come Back To Me ‘. In general, Cervenka and John Doe continue to struggle with traditional marriage on songs like “Because I Do It.”

Read more: These 15 punk records from 1980 were complete game changers

UK Subs – Endangered species

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3zFGzrb1ao8 (/ embed)

UK Subs remained standard-bearers of the raw, straightforward Britpunk who had given up the Clash and the Damned. They had beaten Top Of The Pops regularly with raw hits like “Teenage” and “Party In Paris”, such as a black leather turd in a punch bowl populated by Culture Club and Depeche Mode. With growling frontman-for-life Charlie Harper and guitarist Nicky Garratt now joined by bassist Alvin Gibbs and drummer Steve Roberts in their classic line-up, their best LP offered a side of brutal punk metal via the title track and a more experimental flipside.

Read more: Top 10 new-wave emo artists to keep on your radar

Descendants – Milo goes to college

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JB9l80-78AI (/ embed)

Welcome to the real square root of punk pop from the 90’s and beyond. It is true that punk has long contained a more melodic kind (Ramones, Buzzcocks, Undertones, the Boys). But Descendants, four California high school nerds (drummer Bill Stevenson, guitarist Frank Navetta, bassist Tony Lombardo and singer Milo Aukerman) perfected what Stevenson came up with as a ‘coffee-out mix of rock-surf-pop-punk music’. The descendants’ debut, packed with rock-hard sing-alongs like ‘Suburban Home’ and ‘Myage’, set the standard. With hard-driving, melodic bass, tight guitar riffs, hypercaffeine-containing drums and Aukerman’s bespectacled adenoid bark, every future signing of Epitaph Records had listen.

The damned – Strawberries

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bNg3Q9k8dpw (/ embed)

The damned explained Trouser press magazine as “the last punk band”, but they were eager to leave punk behind. Granted, they still got a lot out of it Captain Sensible Called ‘bludgeon riffs’, like the hectic Strawberries opener “Ignite.” But keyboard-driven pop songs like ‘Generals’ were more typical of their fifth studio effort, as were funeral psychedelics like ‘The Dog’, which wouldn’t be out of place on a Syd Barrett solo record. Sensible’s solo success with new hits like ‘Happy Talk’ would get him out of the band and set him free Dave Vanian to send them to goth.

Read more: These 15 punk records from 1981 feature some of the best music of the year

Mission of Burma – Vs.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zIUTsK-UqOQ (/ embed)

Boston’s Mission of Burma astride the abyss between punk and postpunk, creating a dense, pummeling racket filled with blunt lyrical haikus. Moreover, it was twisted into strange shapes by the tape loop experiments of sound engineer Martin Swope. Their sonic science yielded classic anthems, such as their 1981 debut “Academy Fight Song” and EP from 1981 Signals, calls and marches“That’s when I reach for my gun. ‘ Vs. it was barely lacking in strong tunes, including the delirious ‘That’s How I Escaped My Certain Fate’, which ended perfectly when the band ran out.

The birthdayparty – Junkyard

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EtR7qgIA2Pc (/ embed)

The turmoil that characterizes Australia’s greatest post-punk outfit has now permeated both their lives and their art. Bassist Tracy Pew was imprisoned under the influence of drunk driving and was replaced on several of their third studio LPs by Magazine’s Barry Adamson. Phill Calvert was discontinued, with guitarist Mick Harvey taking on the drums. Like these players and brilliant guitar deconstructionist Rowland S. Howard twisted R&B in various tense, nervous shapes, Nick Cave American South Gothic images like Flannery O’Connor who underwent electroshock therapy. Rock’n’roll is still struggling to catch up the birthdayparty on this plate.

Hüsker Dü – Land speed record

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Of07gHrCpU (/ embed)

The Minneapolitan trio of singer / guitarist Bob Mold, singer / drummer Grant Hart and bass player Greg Norton later called the 80’s with melodically refined punk. England NME she typed as “Buzzcocks grown desperate and huge.” Their debut LP sounds nothing like that. It’s a boisterous burst of insane hardcore, cramming 17 songs into just over 26 minutes. Recorded live on 7th Street Entry directly from a soundboard feed for $ 300, it laughs at production values. It is the least musical thing that Hüsker Dü would ever do.