These 15 photos reveal what it’s really like to fly with Jet Blue

When traveling by plane, there are many airlines to choose from. As this happens, choosing one can be very difficult. However, seeing some pictures of airline employees who were unexpected can definitely help someone decide which airline to go with. The fact that many popular airlines have some really attractive pilots is not bad.

Another thing that can be really helpful is to see how their planes are doing, as well as how they treat their passengers in general. JetBlue is one of the many popular airlines out there, and some people may be interested in learning how to fly with them. There are many photos out there that show it. Here are some pictures that show what JetBlue is like.

15 Their planes could use some extra care

tripadvisor.com

Many people who fly airplanes are really frustrated with their partners. But on the other hand, some of them are just frustrated with the positions in general. It seems that the JetBlue flights are not being taken care of as much as they should be.

14 Not like customer service People pay close attention to travelers

tripadvisor.com

One important thing about running a successful airline is to have great staff members. However, it does not seem that the people who work with this airline pay much attention to the passengers. According to tripadvisor.com, CEOs also tend to ignore some of the passengers when they protest.

13 Electronics on their planes don’t always work the way they should

tripadvisor.com

Like most airlines these days, JetBlue has screens at the back of their seats. Passengers can watch various things on them. According to tripadvisor.com, there are times when these things don’t work and this can make a flight much more unpleasant than normal.

12 Police appear to be tired of dealing with people on JetBlue flights

ΙΓ

There are many times when police are required when a flight takes place. Judging by what can be seen in this photo, it seems that it often happens on JetBlue flights. It also seems that one of the cops is tired of dealing with the people who are there.

11 passengers can walk away with damaged luggage and no one wants it

ΙΓ

People should never worry about things breaking when they need to travel, but this is something that travelers should worry about when choosing to go with JetBlue Airlines, judging by the appearance of this image taken by a traveler.

10 They do not offer many amenities to customers who have to wait on flights

ΙΓ

Waiting for a flight is never pleasant, but it happens. It seems that the people who have to wait when they plan to travel with JetBlue Airlines are not treated very comfortably. People in this picture seem to be lying on the floor, which is not cool.

9 Floors on their planes are not cleaned very often, which is disgusting

tripadvisor.com

Most of the time when someone gets on a plane, he gets on a plane that is very clean. But that’s not always the case, and it seems that some of the people who choose to fly with JetBlue Airlines have to fly on a dirty plane.

8 Private space is a luxury you can’t get with JetBlue Airlines, unfortunately

ΙΓ

The personal space is nice, but the people who fly with JetBlue Airlines don’t seem to have anything. It seems that people who travel by plane do not have much space to move their hands, as they would be in danger of hugging their partner.

7 Some of the crew members had snacks where they should not have gone

tripadvisor.com

Most often, the bins on the planes are used as part of the luggage that some of the passengers have when they arrive on the plane. But in this case, it seems that some members of the flight crew used it to keep snacks, which is wrong.

6 JetBlue flights don’t go as smoothly as they should and travelers need to know

youtube.com

There are many airlines that are safe for people to travel to, but travelers need to be aware that JetBlue is not always the safest airline. This picture makes it very clear that some people who fly with them may experience a bad flight.

RELATED TO: 15 photos taken by passengers at Delta Airlines

5 Their salads sometimes come with bugs, and that’s disgusting

ΙΓ

Sometimes the food served on planes is really good. But there are times when people who choose to travel with them get some food that is not very good. It also seems that some of the people who travel with them get salads that contain some bugs.

4 Pilots really need time to talk to passengers before the flights start, which is nice

ΙΓ

Pilots rarely take the time to talk to other people on flying planes. It is possible that they do not have the time. But this photo shows people flying with JetBlue Airlines having the opportunity to talk to the pilots.

RELATED TO: Here are 10 photos that show how the trip with Japan Airlines is

3 They seem to have comfortable places for people to sleep

tripadvisor.com

JetBlue Airlines does not provide much comfort to people who have to wait on their flights, but this does not apply to people on their planes. Based on what can be seen in this picture, it seems that their passengers can sleep on their planes.

2 They seem to have nice flight attendants

ΙΓ

When a traveler meets a very nice flight attendant, this can make his flight look great, even if it’s not that good otherwise. It seems that people who choose to fly with this airline can meet very good flight attendants. They look very kind.

RELATED TO: 10 photos showing what it’s like to fly with Alaska Airlines

1 Sometimes passengers can actually get delicious meals (which do not include insects)

tripadvisor.com

Although some of the travelers who have chosen to travel with JetBlue Airlines got really messy things in their food, there have been some people who have eaten really nice meals on their flights. The meal in this picture seems to be delicious.

NEXT: These 12 photos reveal what it’s really like to fly with Spirit Airlines

Next

12 Bad Habits pilots (but hidden from the public)



About the Author

Christie has made many trips to the United States and plans to visit other countries in the future. Kirstie has been writing for various websites since 2016 and studied journalism and psychology at Jones County Junior College and the University of Southern Mississippi.

Some of the other sites Kirstie writes about are Screen Rant and Babygaga. She loves to knit and enjoys creating works from recycled materials.

More about Kirstie Landry