These 12 sand sculptures from the Hampton Beach competition are impressive

New Hampshire hosts Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic every year in June. No one is allowed to submit a single entry. 15 sand sculpture experts are invited to compete. With all amateurs banned, the results will definitely be exciting.

Competitors are also motivated to do their best job with more than $ 15,000 in cash prizes, according to Hampton Beach. Take a look at the work that these artists are doing and it’s easy to see why they deserve such a great reward. Some eager contestants fly out of the country to compete. Vacationers are encouraged to do the same. Stopping the competition to watch the artwork on display is a great way to spend your day.

12 Artists Manage Incredible Detail In So Little Time

Carefully carved wrinkles mark the reptile’s dragon skin in this sculpture. Meanwhile, his main sport is small details, such as a threaded corset and a blade resting on her thigh. Both characters seem ready to take action. Sculptor Sue McGrew came up with it all.

11 These sculptures belong to museums

With the right lighting, a statue like this could be perceived as marble. Regardless of the material used, it is worth admiring it like other classics. Quebec-based artist Guy-Olivier Deveau came from Canada to please the American public with this entry.

10 We have been planning this for years

The sand does not become less brittle just because it is manipulated by specialized hands. Allowing gaps instead of making a solid piece, the statue turns into a mathematical equation. We can see that the sculptor David Andrews solved this equation and did it with great style.

9 No one said that subjects should be human

Guy-Olivier had already dominated the human form the previous year, so this time he turned to something a little more foreign. The result is this miserable sculpture that gives its audience the chills. If that was his intention, he did. The judges of the competition seemed to be thinking about it as well.

8 A beautiful display of patriotism makes Americans proud

The skillful sculpture of the folds in this entry makes it look like an American flag actually blowing in the wind. It’s amazing that artist Dan Belcher has managed to create something that looks so vivid, while only completing certain features and leaving the rest of the levels.

7 Not everything should be deep

Abe Waterman brought a grace to the show a year with this sculpture. The idea is funny in itself, but the sculptor shows that he has some serious ability to support his sense of humor. It is a nice break from sculptures that require thorough reflection.

6 unique styles shine in this competition

Most participants are looking for absolute realism. The rejection of this rule by Greg Grady Jr. makes his sculptures stand out from the rest. It uses hard corners and blocks, geometric shapes to highlight all the important features. No sign is required to know that this entry belongs to him.

5 Smart artists make 10 tons of sand look light

The natural element that Dan Belcher hopes to imitate becomes apparent from his craft, but the title “Water Dance” must clear up any doubts. This entry exudes real happiness. The central form appears completely without load. It’s a nice reminder to relax every time.

4 Sculptures are Alive until Expression

Abe Waterman’s sculpture, called Temptation, has two popular evils. The bottle itself is wonderful in itself, but the most exciting is the woman carved into it. He has nailed the seductive look. The bonus points for his attempt to reproduce it even if his sculpture has hit him.

3 cultures from all over the world are represented

Karen Fralich was inspired by Japanese culture to give us this savage warrior. The artist decided to capture the samurai just before she drew her sword, keeping the viewers at the edge of their seats. While the moment of action will never come, the emotion is still present.

2 Nostalgia makes this a winning piece

It may not be as big as the other sculptures, but there’s something so moving about it. Maybe because his characters were taken from a kindergarten that everyone knows: “There was an old woman who lived in a shoe.” In each case, they have seized it, despite obstacles we can scarcely imagine. “

1 Many sculptures have something distinct

Carl Jara won first place with this entry a few years ago, according to Seacoast Online. It involves a nice mystery, since the largest sculpture holds an identical duo holding an identical triplet and so on. The size of the hand that swallows the audience remains unknown.

