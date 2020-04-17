There’s Finally A Car Show For Kids And There’s Only A Little

Remember that period in your life before you could drive legally but still love vehicles and even before you all look smart and weird and you can’t stop thinking about what’s going on in the traps? Of course, I do. It’s called childhood, and when I was an old child, I was delighted to see that there is finally a real car show for passing kids, and even more fun to participate in it. It’s called Driver Backseat, and it’s on another new streaming network you’ve never heard of.

I’ll be honest that I didn’t really see much of the finished product beyond the trailer, so if all went to hell in the editing phase, can’t say.

What I can say is that the show is directed by true car lovers, and the three children who are hosts are fascinating and entertaining and truly engaging.

Here, watch a trailer for the show:

Up to ten episodes and covers a wide range of cars, from Alfas to Porsches to Hellcats to Grumman trucks as well as a Messerschmitt Kabinroller and a Peel Trident. They also make fun including drag racing, eating in cars, and a very fun brake test involving piñatas.

To see? They are there, slightly taller than a child.

That would include episodes involving a Tesla trying to park, unashamed adoration of the Grumman LLV mail truck, and, of course, the episode with microcars.

That was especially fun because we had to make a Turducken turkey: a Trident Peel in the bed of a pickup truck, and the truck on a big truck. Like this:

Actually they were carrying this killer ass gift around with me trapped here, under that dome, in the sun, which wasn’t a picnic.

It seemed pretty high, though.

Considering how much a love for cars tends to happen, it’s surprising that there hasn’t really been a car show that is really for kids. I’m glad something exists, and I appreciate the way it is handled in the show – the kids get to really interact with the cars, including some limited guidance, which is, of course, the holy grail when you’re a kid.

The kids who host the show – named Cam, Jack, and Remy on the show – are extremely professional and have done a great job. I had never had time for child actors before, and I think the best part is watching the role play when the kids work and the parents getting wet in the back, eating snacks and focusing on iPads.

The show is on a service called Yippee, which is positioned as very “family-friendly”, which means there will be a lot of shipping. No, I mean, I’m sure I didn’t use any profanity, especially since I can think of at least one time that the director interrupted me when I said “damn” or “hell” or some profanity like that.

I’m sure it will be okay, so if the kids are in the car, maybe check it out, why not?

.