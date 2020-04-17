There will be no San Diego Comic-Con for the first time in 50 years

(Photo by William Tung / Wikimedia Commons)

Just two weeks ago, AltPress reported that San Diego Comic-Con planned to continue with the event in July. Unfortunately, as of today, April 17, SDCC has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

San Diego Comic-Con has never been canceled in its 50-year history.

San Diego Comic-Con is the epicenter for all things pop culture. Fully cast panels are one of the highlights. Cast members talk about everything from criticism to upcoming projects. Back in the days, Wonder, DC Comics, Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, The living Dead, Strange things and many more have all made headlines because of San Diego Comic-Con news.

Both fans and organizers had hoped the summer event would take place as usual. But it was not in the cards.

Coronavirus has turned every industry upside down. The music industry has postponed festivals Coachella, Canceled festivals such as Download VK and any major upcoming tour suspended or postponed.

The sports industry has canceled tournaments and postponed entire seasons. The film industry has cut theatrical and television releases and halted production of projects until the pandemic is under control. Now we need to add San Diego Comic-Con to the list.

In a long statement, the organizers announced with great regret that there will be no Comic-Con in 2020. They briefly discuss the refund policy for cardholders. They also delayed the grand opening of the Comic-Con Museum. SDCC will return on July 22-25, 2021.

Read the full statement below.

For the first time in its 50-year history, San Diego Comic Convention (SDCC), the organizers behind the annual celebration of pop culture, today announced with great regret that there will be no Comic-Con in 2020. The event will instead return to the San Diego Convention Center from July 22-25, 2021.

Realizing that countless visitors save and plan their conventions every year, and how much exhibitors and stakeholders rely on the events for a large part of their livelihood, they had hoped to postpone this decision pending concerns about COVID-19 by the summer. could decrease. Continuous monitoring of health advice and recent statements by the Governor of California have made it clear that it would not be safe to proceed with this year’s plans.

Likewise, WonderCon Anaheim, to be held April 10-12, 2020, will return to Anaheim Convention Center March 26-28, 2021.

In addition to their congresses, Comic-Con has planned a major renovation of the Federal Building of Balboa Park for the grand opening of the Comic-Con Museum in the summer of 2021. However, the COVID-19 situation has affected those efforts, too.

As such, they will reformulate the museum’s initially planned major renovations, but will not cut back on the experience offered to visitors at the grand opening of the museum. They anticipate releasing building plans that illustrate the museum’s transformation and share more information about those efforts over the coming months.

SDCC also announced that individuals who purchased badges for Comic-Con 2020 will have the option to request a refund or transfer their badges to Comic-Con 2021. All 2020 badge holders will receive an email within a week with instructions for requesting a refund. Exhibitors to Comic-Con 2020 will also have the option to request a refund or transfer their payments to Comic-Con 2021 and will also receive an email in the coming week with instructions on how to process their request.

In the coming days, onPeak, Comic-Con’s official hotel partner, will cancel all hotel reservations and reimburse all deposits through them. There is no need for anyone who has booked through onPeak to take any action, including trying to cancel their reservations online or contacting the company by phone, as the process is handled automatically. Those who have booked rooms through onPeak will be notified when refunds are completed.

“Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures and although we are saddened to take this action, we know it is the right thing to do,” said David Glanzer, spokesman for the organization.

“We are eagerly looking forward to the time when we can all meet again and share in the community we all love and enjoy.”

As you might have guessed, fans are quite upset with the news. View some responses below.

San Diego Comic-Con 2020 is officially shut down. NYCC will almost certainly follow suit, either by their own choice, or Cuomo simply will not let the event take place. It simply cannot. #SDCC @NY_Comic_Con

– Pickle Vic (@JustSomeVic) April 17, 2020

Our first San Diego Comic Con was 15 years ago, which happens to be our couple’s 15th birthday. We have exhibited for more than 10 years at this time. We knew the show wasn’t going to take place this year and we’re genuinely relieved, but it’s still sad.

– Frank & Becky (@beckyandfrank) April 17, 2020

Now San Diego Comic-Con has been canceled ?! The past month has gone from bad to worse and it wasn’t as bad as it would be.

– Jack Drees (@JackDrees) April 17, 2020

We understand that health and safety are paramount. The approximately 135,000 visitors to Comic-Con and more employees are at risk. Stay safe and they might make some of the limited merchandise and Funko Pops! available online.

