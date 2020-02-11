“There will be clauses in his contract” – Former Celt makes Peter Lawwell claim

Former Celtic striker Frankie McAvennie has praised Celtic’s current top striker Odsonne Edouard. The player who became pundit believes that the Frenchman is only getting better, but it is unlikely that he will be facing the Celtic fans when he reaches his peak years.

Macca does not believe that Celtic needs to worry and claimed that Peter Lawwell knows that the player has clauses in his contract, which means that Celtic will be paid much further than the transfer costs we get for him.

“The scary thing about Scottish football is that it also means that Edouard can only get better. He’s just a boy. They estimate that strikers only peak when they are 25 or 26. So Celtic, as a club, may not see the best of him. Macca told SunSport.

“But we will get some of the best from him because, knowing that the Chief Executive Peter Lawwell, there are clauses in his contract. So no matter how good he gets, we get paid in full.

“But I think Edouard is so good. It looks like he can be incredible to Celtic in the future. I never thought they would find another Dembele, but for £ 9 million they do. It is a cutout. “

Celtic fans are desperate to see Eddy at least another season, many know that this summer might be the turning point. Celtic has always included clauses in their player contracts to ensure that they get the very best deal when the time comes.

The club has earned good money in the past. It is about weighing up the financial considerations against what we need on the field and what the player wants. At the moment, Celtic would have a good chance of making the Champions League group stage if they hold the core of this team together and win the competition. Sell ​​our esteemed property and we are not sure.