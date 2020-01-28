There were more cryptocurrency hacks in 2019 than any other year

Image: Chainalysis

In 2019, hackers successfully violated 11 major cryptocurrency exchanges and stolen more than $ 283 million in cryptocurrency, according to blockchain analysis company Chainalysis.

The 11 hacks represent the highest number of security breaches on cryptocurrency exchange portals registered in one year in the last decade, compared to six incidents registered in 2018 the previous year.

Despite an increase in the number of reported hacks, however, attackers did not make the expected profit, which only raised $ 283 million. The number is far below the $ 875.5 million hackers made in 2018 from just six hacks, and the $ 483 million they made in 2014 from just three breaches.

According to Chainalysis, the sharp increase in the number of successful hacks can be attributed to attackers evolving towards the use of more advanced methods for infiltrating cryptocurrency exchanges, allowing them to perform more hacks than before.

On the other hand, cryptocurrency exchanges did not stand still either. Chainalysis reports that many have invested in improved security features and transaction verification systems, which in turn have reduced the number of funds that hackers were able to steal before they were detected and transactions were reversed and funds recovered.

But when hacks are successful, Chainalysis reports that “most of the funds stolen in exchange attacks are eventually sent to other stock markets, where they are likely to be converted into cash.”

However, Chainalysis also reports that “a significant portion of the funds have not been spent, sometimes for years”.

“In those cases, there is still a possibility for law enforcement officers to seize the stolen funds,” researchers say.

Most illegal funds are laundered through two scholarships

Chain analysis experts report that in the course of 2019 they found more than $ 2.8 billion in Bitcoin that switched from well-known criminal entities to a few portals, where they are quickly cashed in fiat currency.

The $ 2.8 billion amount, in addition to funds hacked by cryptocurrency exchanges, also includes other types of illegal transactions, such as ransomware payments, funds from phishing operations, online scams and funds associated with well-known criminal and terrorist groups .

Of this $ 2.8 billion, Chainalysis says more than 50% of the money was transferred to accounts on the Binance and Huobi exchange platforms – two of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges on the internet – where criminals launder the stolen coins in money.

“In total, just over 300,000 individual accounts with Binance and Huobi received Bitcoin from criminal sources in 2019,” said Chainalysis.

“That might come as a surprise, given that Binance and Huobi are two of the largest exchanges that fall under KYC (Know Your Customer) regulations,” experts said.

KYC regulations, which are in force in almost all countries around the world, require companies to verify and verify their identity before doing business on their platforms.

OTC brokers help money laundering operations

However, Chainalysis reports that many criminal groups meet this requirement by using entities called OTC (Over The Counter) brokers.

OTC (Over The Counter) brokers are rights that operate on traditional currency portals and act as intermediaries that can facilitate transactions between buyers and sellers who do not want their identity or accusations to be associated with transactions on open block chains.

“The problem, though, is that although most OTC brokers run a legitimate business, some of them specialize in offering money laundering services to criminals,” says the Chainalysis team.

“OTC brokers typically have much lower KYC requirements than the stock exchanges on which they operate,” researchers added. “Many of them take advantage of this laxity and help criminals launder and cash in money, usually first by exchanging Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in Tether as a stable intermediary currency before they are likely to cash in fiat.”

Ransomware groups earned at least $ 6.6 million in 2019

But tracking illegal transactions on public block chains is not an accurate science. Investigators must discover and then follow the blockchain addresses currently used for secret criminal and terrorist operations.

Of all illegal activities and transactions that take place on public block chains, ransomware payments are the easiest to track, since the ransom payment address is usually included in ransom notes that cyber security companies can obtain when analyzing malware samples.

The Chainalysis team says that based on their data in 2019, ransomware gangs received just over $ 6.6 million in ransom, “largely due to a sharp increase in attacks in October with the Bitpaymer, Ryuk, and Defray777 ransomware strains “.

However, Chainalysis is the first to admit that this number “is almost certainly an underestimate” and that ransomware gangs have most likely earned a figure greater than the $ 6.6 million they have been able to confirm and follow.

More details about the blockchain ecosystem and the criminal underground will be available later this month when Chainalysis will publish its 2020 Crypto Crime Report.

