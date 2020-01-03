There were more cheap car options in 1967, but today it's not as bad as you think

Loading...

I have always been more interested in the lower end of the car market than in the higher ends. I am not exactly sure why; maybe it is the same entrenched insecurity and lack of self-esteem that makes me choose plastic cups instead of real glasses, because deep down maybe I am not so sure I deserve to drink from glass, like a king or something. I will let my team of therapists solve it, but in the meantime, we could also compare the economic car options of 1967 with what stingy people can buy today. I was a little surprised by the results, if I'm honest.

I receive my data from my precious copy of the Road Test of February 1967, a wonderful old magazine that disappeared in 1981.

I assumed that once the currency was converted from 1967 dollars to modern dollars, we would see a much greater disparity between how much cars cost at that time and now, specifically, I assumed that entry-level cars were cheaper at that time. .

While this is true to some extent, I would not have guessed it in any way, and when you consider how dramatically better modern cars are in terms of power, safety, comfort, comfort, economy, quite almost everything, the extreme Bottom of the modern car market does not seem so bad.

Unless I consider intangible things like charm, which I do. In that case we live in the fucking dark age, and 1967 looks like a beautiful dream. It is no secret that I would sacrifice each and every advantage of a modern car to drive anything on the 1967 list daily, but, it must be remembered, I am a bit of an idiot.

Oh, and these are all imports too, but that actually fits quite well with the cheapest cars available in the US market today, which are mostly Nissans, Toyotas, Kias, Hyundais and even American cars, like the Chevy Spark , they are actually Korean

The cheapest car you can buy in the US market today seems to be the Nissan Versa S sedan, with $ 14,730. This car is not one of my favorites, but let's use it as a reference to see how the lower end of 1967 accumulates:

• Ford Consul 4 door curtain: $ 1,966 then, $ 15,139.85 now

• Opel Kadett 37 4 doors Deluxe $ 1,936 then, $ 14,908.82 now

• MG 1100 2-door: $ 1,898 then, $ 14,616.19 now

• Fiat 124 with 4 doors: $ 1,838 then, $ 14,154.14 now

• Simca 1000 GLS: $ 1,787 then, $ 13,761.40 now

• Toyota Corona 4 doors: $ 1,760 then, $ 13,553.48 now

• Volkswagen Beetle Deluxe: $ 1,717 then, $ 13,222.34 now

• Renault 10 4-door: $ 1,699 then, $ 13,083.72 now

• Datsun PL410 4-door, $ 1,666 then, $ 12,829 now

• 2-door Ford Anglia: $ 1,632 then, $ 12,567 now

• Fiat 1100 R 4-door: $ 1,599 later $ 12,313.64 now

• Fiat 600D: $ 1,267 then $ 9,756.96 now

So, yes, you could get a new and viable car for less than the equivalent of ten thousand dollars in 1967, but that meant a very small car that generated 29 horsepower and the safety in an accident was comparable to falling off a third Balcony floor with a wicker basket of knives on the chest.

Personally, I would choose a small and charming 29 HP Italian death trap instead of a Versa that destroys the soul in one of my heartbeats in danger of extinction, no doubt.

But that doesn't change the facts: yes, you could get cheaper cars in the past, but modern low-end cars, when you consider how good they are in general, are really impressive for the money you pay.

However, I think we can do even better, and I bet a viable new car of less than $ 10,000 is possible other than a deadly trap. The problem is that a car like that is almost impossible to make profitable for car manufacturers, so unfortunately, I won't hold my breath.

