There were a lot of snobs for the Oscars this year

The 2020 Oscar nominees were announced on Monday. They include 11 nominations for the problematic film “Joker”, 10 for “Once upon a time in Hollywood” and six for “Jojo Rabbit”, “Little Women”, “Marriage Story” and “Parasite”.

But there were a lot of snobs, according to several reports and reactions from social media, especially regarding the representation of women and people of color.

“This year’s Oscars are a joke,” said CNN reporter Gene Seymour, calling the nominees “the darkest and most desperate of films I’ve seen.”

For starters, fans are outraged that Lupita Nyong’o was snubbed for her performance in “Us” by Jordan Peele, as well as Awkwafina for her performance in “The Farewell” and Jennifer Lopez for her performance in “Hustlers”, reports NBC .

Another big snap of this year’s Oscars – all directors. Fans are particularly angry at Greta Gerwig’s cover-up for “Little Women”. The film was nominated for six awards, distributed in almost all categories, with the exception of directing.

Florence Pugh – who was nominated for best supporting actress for her role as Amy March in Gerwig’s film – was particularly shocked that Gerwig had not been nominated.

“It’s incredibly overwhelming,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “She made a film about working women and their relationship to money and their relationship to work in a man’s world. This is literally what” little women “are talking about, so (this) just underscores its importance – because it happens. “

The BBC highlighted other directors who have been snubbed, including Waad al-Kateab, who directed the best candidate for the documentary “For Sama”.

“A beautiful day in the neighborhood” director Marielle Heller, “Booksmart” director Olivia Wilde and “The Farewell” director Lulu Wang were also snubbed, according to the BBC.

In fact, there was only one non-white candidate in an actor category – Cynthia Erivo for her performance as Harriet Tubman in “Harriet,” reports the BBC.