There was no trophy for the 1979 winner

But at the start of the tournament, it was overshadowed by the devastating bush fires that devastated the continent.

Years ago, the tournament was often rejected by players because it took place in the Christmas and New Year holidays until 1987. They passed on the extended flight to Melbourne in favor of time at home.

“I have a big family and Christmas was important to us,” said Chris Evert, who lost to Evonne Goolagong in the 1974 final and did not return until 1981.

“” And then the Grand Slams didn’t have the meaning they have today. It was about the Virginia Slims tournaments, about building a tour and proving ourselves. It was more important for us to win 10 tournaments a year than a grand slam. Now it’s the other way around. “

For Jordan, a three-time All-American in Stanford, it wasn’t such a big deal to be away from her Philadelphia suburb on vacation, especially since the players stayed with host families when they were away, so she knew that she wouldn’t be alone for Christmas dinner.

Although Jordan lost early at Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open in 1979 and ranked 68th in the world rankings, he was optimistic about the Australian Open. The year before, Chris O’Neil from Australia, number 1, won the title through Betsy Nagelsen from the USA.

“I had only recently turned professional and a year earlier I had taken Martina [Navratilova] three sets in my first Wimbledon,” said Jordan. This was the only set she lost on the way to her first Wimbledon title this year. So I liked my chances with the Australian, who was also played on grass. “

In 1979, only 32 women attended the Australian Open – compared to 128 that year – and Jordan was number 5.

After defeating two Australians in the first two rounds, Jordan brought out the second seed, Hana Mandlikova, a 17-year-old Czech who would win the title next year and in 1987 and become a future Hall of Famer.

Jordan overtook another Czech, No. 3, Renata Tomanova before taking a 6-3, 6-3 against an American compatriot, fourth-placed Sharon Walsh, in the final.

“I honestly don’t remember anything,” said Mandlikova. “I think I don’t want to remember.”

For Jordan, the win was an eternity, mostly because it was the only title she won. She played the Australian Open only once and lost to Mandlikova in the first round in 1983. After the third round in a major, she never prevailed again. Her highest career ranking was No. 37.

Jordan received $ 10,000 in prize money for her win, as opposed to the $ 50,000 that the men’s individual champion, Argentinian Guillermo Vilas, received.

Jordan can be proud that she is only one of seven Americans who won the Australian during the 1969 Open era. The others are Navratilova, Evert, Monica Seles, Lindsay Davenport, Jennifer Capriati and Serena Williams.

Jordan, who recently retired as a lawyer for the city of San Jose, California, said she has not been to Melbourne since 1983. She attended U.S. Tennis Association meetings in the United States and was a former member of the WTA board of directors, and was involved in setting up a pension fund for the game’s first professionals.

Jordan doesn’t go into her lonely main title and, in fact, rarely tells friends and colleagues about it because she doesn’t want to brag. She jokes that she was the answer to an important question in an Australian bar. Anyone who identified her as a winner in 1979 won a free drink. She said that hardly anyone did.

A few years ago, Jordan saw on television how a parade of former masters was honored on the court and realized that the tournament organizers had forgotten to invite them. She wasn’t happy.

Then, three years ago, she met Diane Evers from Australia and Judy Chaloner from New Zealand, who won the women’s doubles title in 1979, were awarded master’s boards by Tennis Australia. Last year the women from Tennis Australia were invited to the tournament. Jordan is still waiting for her invitation.

When she noticed replica trophies were being given out, Jordan turned to tournament director Craig Tiley to see if she could get a souvenir. She said Tiley responded by email saying he would check it out and come back, but he never did. He did not respond to multiple requests for comments.

Jordan recognizes that her request is trivial compared to what the country is doing.

“The images of what’s going on there are absolutely heartbreaking,” she said. “I hope they have rain soon to free themselves from this incomprehensible tragedy.”

– New York Times

Most seen in sports

Loading