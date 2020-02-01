There should be more car titles

Image: Ford

The Beatles ’The Beatles. Metallica’s Metallica. Led Zeppelin’s Led Zeppelin. All great albums. All with a noble title. It causes some confusion, and therefore all of these albums have frequently used nicknames. The Beatles is The White Album, Metallica is The Black Album. Led Zeppelin is sometimes called Led Zeppelin 1 because it was followed by 2 and 3, but they made it even more confusing by leaving their fourth album without a title.

There have been a few cars with their own title. The DeLorean is often called the DMC-12, but the company actually changed the name around the time the production started. The car had to cost $ 12,000, which is where the 12 came from, but by the time the production started, the price had risen to more than double. The model name was DeLorean. It is not exactly the same because the name of the company was “DeLorean Motor Company”, so the brand and model is the DMC Delorean that is close by.

Then there is the Ferrari LaFerrari. The LaFerrari is of course the “The Ferrari”, so it is the Ferrari The Ferrari, which closes again.

Canoo seems to go completely and calls their first vehicle the Canoo Canoo. I like it. It is daring and there is no confusion because they have no other vehicles to name. Hopefully Canoo will survive long enough to deal with the confusion.

I think this happens more often. It works in music, so why not cars? So here is my proposal for the cars that car manufacturers simply have to rename and the nicknames they need to distinguish.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E. Ford really wanted to connect this vehicle with the Mustang brand, presumably so that it wouldn’t get lost in a sea of ​​electric SUVs that nobody buys. But they could have taken it in a different direction, showing the world that they are serious about electrification simply by calling it the Ford Ford. You would still get people talking, and none of the Mustang people would be upset. Win win. Nickname: Ford Mustang.

The Toyota Land Cruiser. The current Land Cruiser and especially the Lexus variant is not the best way to spend nearly a hundred thousand on a car, especially since it has not had a major update in 14 years. However, it is a legendary reliable vehicle and Toyota is a legendary reliable brand. In fifty years, when the world is a dry post-apocalyptic wasteland, the cockroaches will run Land Cruisers. Nickname: The Mall Cruiser.

The Jeep Wrangler. This is simple. I mean, it’s the jeep. When you think of Jeep, you do not think of Compass or Renegade. You think of the Wrangler. I even think Jeep should put on a Led Zeppelin 4 and leave the model without a title. It will just be the Jeep. Nickname: Jeep

The Dodge Grand Caravan. I know, Dodge has more exciting vehicles, but the Caravan has always been one of its best. The company has sold nearly 15 million and it was the first model that really conquered the minibus market. It is perhaps the best vehicle that Dodge has made in the last 50 years. Nickname: The Boxy One.

The Mazda RX-9. Mazda has had several RX cars, up to the RX-8 and possibly an upcoming RX-9. Some of them were not really called RX anything, such as the first, the Cosmo. These cars have all been rotating, but it is rumored that the name may return with an inline six instead of a rotating one. This is probably good, but it seems strange to call it the RX-9 when everyone else had a different powertrain. Perfect opportunity to call it the Mazda Mazda. Nickname: The White Album.

.