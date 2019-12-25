There is the light There is the Sauber-Mercedes C9

Loading...

We are now 30 years of the Le Mans 24 Hours race in 1989, which stands as the highest point of possibly the greatest era of modern sports car racing. And the car at the top of that peak is interesting.

Mercedes is not exactly a domed name in the world of endurance racing. Benz loves to promote his F1 heritage, as is understandable these days, and a kind of gloss on the things of sports cars. That is also understandable. Your GT1 campaign is best remembered for flipping through the air. And before that, it was a Mercedes at the heart of the most terrible disaster in the history of motor racing, the violently deadly Le Mans of 1955.

It was that horrible accident, not so much after World War II, that made Mercedes withdraw from racing altogether. A self-imposed ban that remained for decades. Until this thing.

The Sauber team was not a dominant force in the entire Group C. But as the 1980s came to an end, Mercedes went from being a simple engine supplier to a full team sponsor, the first official Mercedes participation since since55.

And the car that produced Sauber-Mercedes was one of the best cars in Le Mans. The C9 was both aerodynamically simple and fiercely powerful, with a Mercedes V8 "M117" double turbo, unpleasant but high tech thanks to the fact that Mercedes accumulated large amounts of yuppie cash during the decade. It was in the 1980s when the German (western) automotive industry really got into the modern era of design, and we saw it here in the races.

The C9 won at Le Mans in 1989, the last year of the endless Mulsanne straight that exists without a chicana. One recorded the fastest maximum speed in practice, 248 miles per hour. In the race, cars cut into cubes from three widths to more than 230.

I understand why Mercedes does not show its history of Le Mans around any possibility it has, but the C9 is a strong contender for the biggest of the greats.

