There is now scientific evidence that Jerks Fancy Cars prefer

I feel pretty validated today. The International Journal of Psychology has released the findings of a recent study confirming shocks, or at least Finnish shocks, much more luxurious cars – especially BMW, Mercedes and Audis or – above just about everything. That is why it feels like every BMW driver is driving above the speed limit.

The research was conducted by the University of Helsinki and as such only focuses on 1,892 Finnish drivers. But this is how they conducted their research:

Regardless of whether income was included in the logistics model, unpleasant men and conscientious people in general were particularly inclined to drive high status cars. The results with regard to pleasantness are consistent with earlier work that has argued for the role of narcissism in status consumption. With regard to conscientiousness, the results can be interpreted from the perspective of the self-convergence theory, according to which consumers buy brands that best reflect their real or ideal personalities. An important implication is that the link between driving a high status car and unethical driving behavior is not, as is often claimed, due to the corrupting effects of wealth. Instead, certain personality traits, such as low pleasantness, can be associated with both unethical driving and driving a high-status car.

Researchers used the Five-Factor Personality – known as OCEAN, which stands for openness, conscientiousness, neuroticism, extraversion and pleasantness – to understand their test subjects. The more unpleasant (giant and self-centered) the person was, the greater the chance that they would own a luxury car.

It is not true that all rich people suck, the researchers claim. It is only that those who do that all tend to choose the same brands. And for some reason, they were all men.

I reached out to Mercedes, BMW and Audi to see if they had anything to say about this phenomenon. They did not.

There is another fascinating part of this study, which revealed that not everyone who drives a luxury car is a monster that shoots through a red light and constantly drives over the speed limit at 20 km / h. There was also a “consciousness” component, which in this specific case has to do with the driver’s self-perception. Men and women who consider themselves respectable, ambitious and organized also opted for a luxury car that reflected these values. If you were a car, what car would you be? For those specific people, the answer is a Mercedes.

I would like to replicate this research in other countries – specifically here in the United States. I’m sure there are some regional brand differences, but if I had to take a well-considered guess, I’d say that American bastards are just as happy to drive luxury cars as Finnish bastards.

