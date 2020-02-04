There is nothing “funny” about Donald Trump

Subscribe to The Last Laugh on Apple Podcasts

While comedian Tom Papa was building material for his latest stand-up special, he noticed he reminded the audience: “You are doing great.”

“I feel that people now have an overwhelming sense of fear,” Papa tells me in this week’s episode of the podcast The Last Laugh. “They feel that everything is going to hell and that they are not doing enough in their personal lives, they are not as fantastic as people they see on social media, they are not earning enough money, they are always against it.”

That’s why he chose to name his new special, which will premiere this week on Netflix, you’re doing well!

“It’s an illusion that your life is shit,” he adds. “That is not true. You are actually doing pretty well. I decided that I would be less cynical with my stand-up and convey what I really feel, which is more hope than malaise or accident.”

Like his old friend and mentor Jerry Seinfeld, who put him on the map for the first time by making him opener in the late 90s, Papa has never been a cynical comic, instead he chose to concentrate his comedy on observations about daily family life. He may be just as indignant about Trump as the next man, but unlike America’s politically minded late-night hosts, he doesn’t find it “so funny.”

“Life isn’t perfect,” he says from the stage. “It has never been and never will be. We all have things to deal with. You are doing great. ”

Keeping politics out of his comedy

“Ultimately it is an escape. At my shows you won’t be touched by all this heavy political stuff. But if I was really good at it, I would probably be doing it completely. My things are more about things that last a lifetime, it’s not about the politics of the moment. There are people who are great at it and they have to lean on it. I like to read about politics, but I don’t find it so funny. I can’t help [but] right now to see Alec Baldwin dressed as Trump [on Saturday Night Live] and to think, “You really help him do more than what you think you are doing. And you make this tasty. “”

How he became friends with Jerry Seinfeld

“I think I could talk to him and become friends with him while he came back to do a stand-up at the clubs in New York [after Seinfeld had finished] because I was rushing so hard that I wasn’t watching TV. I didn’t watch the show. So I was not so impressed with everyone else. He was then the biggest star in the country. I remember asking my girlfriend, should I tell him that I like episodes? But I think he was relieved that I would not like “How’s Kramer?” If I wanted to ask things like that. ”

Why “The Marriage Ref” eventually failed on NBC

“It was not a great success. But I am not inclined to regard all my failures as devastating. In the end, I think it is a failure, because it should have been on for 10 years and it was about two years on. There were many things wrong with the show But I had no control Part of what hurt was that the first year was Jerry’s rolodex So you had Larry David and Ricky Gervais and Madonna and all those crazy high-level people It was cool, but it was complicated because it was Jerry’s thing, we thought the show was going to be this small, quiet Sunday night family show, and now it’s “Seinfeld’s return to Thursday night!” During the Olympics! They wouldn’t even let me in the promos They would just show my hands. It was not well received in the first year. And that struck Jerry. And Jerry stepped away the second season, so it was a little dead at the time. With Jerry not behind, [ NBC] was not behind it. ”

How NBC used its sitcom to “try out” Steve Carell for “The Office”

“I get a small sitcom called Come to Papa and it is doing really well in the pilot phase and everyone thinks it is great. The then president of NBC, Jeff Zucker, is leaving and Kevin Reilly is taking over and he is not in our show. The show is just weird and fun, I hang out with my friends and he says: no, it should be a workplace and I suddenly start working in a newspaper. So they use Steve Carell as my boss because they have a deal with him. It was a test for The Office. When he started filming our thing, they already made a deal with him to do The Office. And we had no idea. They were like that, we have this property The Office or we have this Come to Papa thing and they had to choose and we were screwed. They had to kill us to free him and put him in there. ”

.