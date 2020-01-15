There is nothing better than this kid who cosplayed The Mandalorian at Galaxy's Edge

The editorial team independently selects all of the products and services presented here. If you buy something through our links, we may receive a commission.

If you take your child to the Star Wars Galaxy Edge theme park, this is the ultimate “cool father” mode. Logan, such a cool father, took his son there, and wow, we can’t fend off a cuteness of this size. Logan asked to be mentioned for this story by his first name only.

Logan’s son (also known as Logan) spent his life at Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland. The two had been to the theme park before, but this was the first time little Logan had dressed like none other than the Mandalorian from the Disney + hit live action TV series The Mandalorian.

Little Logan not only showed himself in full Mandalorian cosplay (which his father had made), but he also experienced the dream of a Star Wars fan: encountering Star Wars hero Rey and her opponent Kylo Ren.

Just a little Mandalorian walking down the street with Rey’s hand. Sorry, but there is simply no content that is more wholesome than this. Logan told Mashable that he made his son’s Mandalorian costume himself.

“The armor is 3D printed,” he said. “Everything painted and weathered.” He sewed the rest together. And as if it wasn’t realistic enough, little Logan also carried his own baby Yoda with him, because what is a Mandalorian without his baby Yoda?

Little Logan also had a run-in with the villain of the sequel trilogy, Kylo Ren. Kylo, ​​who is in recruitment mode, hired Logan on a secret mission: help find a resistance spy hidden in the outpost.

“You should be proud to serve the First Order,” Kylo says before an assault trooper officially greets him.

No, Baby Mando! Don’t go to the dark side!

But maybe the clever little Mandalorian lied only to win Kylo’s trust. When two stormtroopers stopped to ask if he had seen anything resembling a resistance leader, he just shrugged and shook his head.

Go on, soldiers. Keep going. Looks like little Logan is the resistance hero the galaxy needs.

You can see more pictures of the Logans’ trip to Galaxy’s Edge on their Instagram account, along with many other stunning hand-made costumes.

Video credit: Logan Winter Dominic