There is no Tenerife holiday for Scotland until at least October because the tourism boss ‘wants locals to take a break’ – The Scottish Sun

5

SCOTS and British tourists will not be allowed to return to Tenerife until at least October, said the island’s boss.

The head of the regional government said he planned to open a hotel in July or August for Spanish tourists before accepting foreign tourists in the fall.

⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates on Covid-19

5

Brits will not be able to reach the coast until at least October Credit: Alamy

5

Officials say Spain will ‘need to rest’ First credit: Alamy

Tenerife was at the center of the international coronavirus drama in February when four-star H10 Palace Costa Adeje experienced Spain’s first lockup after an Italian guest tested positive for Covid-19.

Canary Islands President Victor Torres told the local press: “The Canary Islands were the first to have a coronavirus in Spain and now we want to be the first outside confinement.”

Today he said the reactivation of international tourism was the third phase of a recovery plan based around residents of the first Canary Islands and second mainland Spaniards.

Insisting the road back to recovery must pass and “international tourism” will be phase three, he told the Spanish daily El Mundo: “That way, in October, November or December, which are good months in the Canary Islands, we can start to accept tourists from other countries. “

Revealing the local government’s plans for the reopening of the hotel, he added: “The first forecast is June 1.

“Today, the plan is too optimistic. If in July or August we can open a hotel, we will be on the right path. “

Meanwhile, the country has suffered a setback in its fight against the corona virus after a small increase in the number of deaths from Covid-19.

The head of health announced today that 430 people had died in the previous 24 hours.

The new figure came a day after Spain recorded the lowest single-day death count for nearly a month – 399 people.

It was the first time the number of daily deaths from the killer virus had fallen below 400 since March 22, when the head of health revealed 394 people had lost their lives.

HORROR QUARANTINE

The Lockdown tragedy when a boy, 3, suffocated to death by being wrapped in a string of curtains

TERROR TICKETS

TikTok dancers ‘feel nauseous’ after seeing a ‘scary’ figure hiding in the video

On fire

Man, 24, set himself on fire after police confiscated his motorcycle in a lockdown

FIRST FOR BLOOD

Saudi Arabia executed 184 years ago with even KIDS crucified and beheaded

‘THIS IS REALLY’

Protesters carrying weapons took to the streets to protest against US lockdowns

Warning

‘I FEEL NUMB’

The woman was tortured, burned, and raped in a 23-day ordeal when the offender faced life

During the last week Spain announced figures above 500.

At the beginning of the month, the number of deaths every day reached more than 900.

The number of people with Covid-19 who have died in Spain since the beginning of the world coronavirus crisis has now reached 21,282.

The number of confirmed cases has reached 204,178 and the number of patients recovering is 82,514.

5

Tenerife is home to the first coronavirus lockdown in Spain Credit: Alamy

5

Spain is the number one tourist destination for BritsCredit: The AlamyBikini Sun Jail in a hotel that was hit by Coronavirus in Tenerife urges Brit hotel guests, ‘Keep calm and continue tanning’

We pay for your stories and videos! Do you have a story or video for The Scottish Sun? Email us at scoop@thesun.co.uk or call 0141 420 5300