There is no evidence that coronavirus victims have immunity from killer bugs, the World Health Organization said

There is no evidence to suggest that survivors of coronaviruses have immunity, the World Health Organization has expressed with concern.

Senior WHO epidemiologists warn that despite hopes that governments around the world have carried out antibody tests, there is no evidence that those who have been infected cannot be infected anymore.

The WHO says there is no evidence currently that survivors of coronaviruses have immunity. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

The British government has bought 3.5 million serological tests, which measure antibody levels in blood plasma, although they do not necessarily increase the herd’s immunity level.

Many tests developed are pin prick blood tests similar to the widely used instant HIV test and measure the level of antibodies that the body uses to fight viruses.

Dr Maria van Kerkhove said: “There are many countries that recommend using rapid diagnostic serological tests to be able to capture what they think will be a measure of immunity.

“At present, we have no evidence that the use of serological tests can show that a person has immunity or is protected from re-infection.”

He added: “This antibody test will be able to measure the level of seroprevalence – the level of that antibody but that does not mean that someone with antibodies means they are immune.”

Dr van Kerkhove said it was a “good thing” so many tests were being developed.

But he warned: “We need to make sure they are validated so we know what they are saying is trying to measure they are actually measuring.”

His colleague Dr Michael Ryan said the antibody test also raises ethical questions.

“There are serious ethical issues surrounding the use of such an approach and we must address it very carefully, we also need to look at the length of protection that antibodies might provide,” he said.

“You might have someone who believes that they are seropositive (infected) and protected in situations where they might be exposed and in fact they are susceptible to disease.”

Dr Ryan said the test should be used as part of a coherent public health policy.

WHO will issue the latest guidance on this issue this weekend.

On Friday it was revealed that coronavirus deaths in the UK had jumped to 14,576 after 847 more people had died in hospitals.

But the death rate seems to level off because it has remained around 750 and 850 over the past five days.

The Department of Health confirmed today that 108,692 people have tested positive for deadly bugs – up 5,599 from yesterday’s figure.

Business Secretary Alok Sharma revealed the government had created a new vaccine task force during the British coronavirus daily briefing

