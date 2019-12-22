There is no Christmas service in Notre Dame for the first time in 200 years.

Loading...

Notre Dame Cathedral will not celebrate Christmas services for the first time in more than 200 years, after the fire that devastated the Paris landmark in April, authorities confirmed. It will be the first time since 1803 that the 850-year-old cathedral did not. The spokesman Andre Finot told CNN on Sunday that Rector Patrick Chauvet will celebrate a midnight mass on Christmas Eve, but that it will take place in the nearby church of Saint -Germain l & # 39; Auxerrois, Agence France-Presse news agency reported. The building had remained open for Christmas for 200 years of turbulent history, including the Nazi occupation in World War II. In June, French prosecutors said the catastrophic fire could have been caused by a lit cigarette or an electrical malfunction. Authorities said they were investigating the possibility of negligence when they opened a judicial investigation. French President Emmanuel Macron plans to rebuild the structure in five years. In April, the Prime Minister of France, Edouard Philippe, announced an international competition of architects to rebuild, and perhaps redesign, the fallen needle of the medieval landmark.

