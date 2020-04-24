There is no Casimero-Inoue fight yet, says Bob Arum

MANILA, Philippines – The debut of Naoya Inoue and John Riel Casimero in Las Vegas will have to wait until the COVID-19 pandemic is resolved.

Top founder and CEO Bob Arum said in an interview with Crystina Ponchert that Inoue and Casimero’s battles for merging the titles have been postponed.

“Unfortunately, we seem to have to fight the rear burner,” Arum h / t BoxingScene.com told us. “Casimero stayed in the United States, in Las Vegas, and maybe we can talk to his people and fight for him again.”

The COVID-19 pandemic stopped almost all sporting events in the world, and boxing cards were no exception.

April 25 The Mandalay Bay resort and casino Inoue, WBA and IBF World bantamweight champion, had to face WBO titleholder Casimero, but the pandemic delayed their debuts in Las Vegas.

Inoue (19-0) did not have the opportunity to travel to the U.S. before the health crisis, and Casimero has been in Las Vegas since March 15 and is still training while waiting for permission to travel back to the Philippines.

“Unfortunately, I would say no.” They had relaxed rules compared to relaxed rules for this pandemic. The cases in Japan have really accelerated, so now Japan is in a state of emergency, “said A. Arumas.

But Arum and his company are considering performing without an audience.

One of the decisions raised was to fly Casimero to Japan to fight in the country of Inoue, but he too was scrapped.

“One of the things we considered is that Casimero went to Japan and this fight in Japan,” Arum said. “At one point, it turned out to be possible, it’s no longer possible, and Inoue won’t be able to come here (in the US) soon,” Arum said.

