There is an actual name and reason for these beeps that you hear in astronaut records in space

The American space program, we all agree, has a series of audiovisual signatures that immediately evoke all kinds of images and feelings. A certain NASA look can be seen in the objects of space travel – gold foils, light aluminum frameworks, white boards with American flags. The same goes for NASA’s sounds, a type of distorted audio, and perhaps most impressively, for the beeps that you always hear during transmissions between astronauts and ground control. But what the hell are these beeps anyway? What are they doing? Relax. I will tell you.

These beeps actually have a name: they are called Quindart tones. And in case you forgot what they sound like, here is a reminder:

You could insert these beeps into any audio speech feed, and it would immediately feel like people were talking in the room. But what are the Quindart tones for?

First, let’s take a closer look at these beeps: there are actually two different beeps, a 2.525KHz sine beep that lasts 250 milliseconds and a 2.475KHz sine beep for the same duration.

This first and slightly higher tone is called the intro tone and the lower tone is called the outro. As their names suggest, one is for the beginning of something and one for the end.

What that has to do with how the CapCom – that means “capsule communicator” – what they called the member of the ground control team (usually an astronaut) who was responsible for speaking directly to the astronauts on the spaceship. A single person dedicated to communicating with the astronauts reduces possible confusion and crosstalk.

Since CapCom is in the busy, noisy mission control room, they want to choose when to open their microphones to speak to the spacecraft, which is why NASA used a push-to-talk system (PTT).

It’s the way a CB works when you are as miserably old as I am and remember – you hold a button down as you speak and subside when you’re done.

This is usually not a big deal to implement, but the space program had very specific requirements. In the setup developed by NASA, using tracking stations around the world to maintain nearly constant communication with the spacecraft, CapCom’s audio to be transmitted into space was transmitted to the various stations around the world via dedicated telephone lines ,

These lines were only intended for voice audio. If NASA wanted to switch control signals such as transmission on and off, they had to lay a whole series of cables in parallel, which would be expensive. So you had a solution: Use the same lines for control signals too!

Since the lines were optimized for human speech sound, the control tones had to be in the range of normal human speech, which is why the tones are audible.

This is how NASA described the setup:

“Quindar tones, named after the manufacturer of the sound generating and recognizing devices, are actually used to turn the remote transmitters on and off at the various tracking stations (Merritt Island Launch Area – now Kennedy Space Center, Bermuda), Australia, etc., used for the Communication with the Mercury through the Apollo spacecraft has been used and in some cases is still used with the Space Shuttle. A half-second tone sequence is generated when someone in a control room presses the PTT (push-to-talk) button on their headset. The decoder at the remote transmitter location recognizes this sound and scans the transmitter. When the PTT button is released, a different frequency tone is generated. When the decoder detects this second tone, it releases the transmitter. Since the telephone lines between the control rooms and the remote transmitters were originally only designed for speech frequencies, the tones in the speech frequency range (“in-band signaling”) had to be audible for people. Sound signaling could have been done on a separate phone line, but to keep costs down, signaling and audio were done on the same line. “

CapCom therefore presses the call key down and the intro tone is sent. When he lets go, the outro tone is sent. That is, every time you hear the slightly higher tone, Mission Control begins to speak, and the lower tone means that you are finished.

Devices built by Quindar generated these tones and sensed their presence to control turning the Mission Control audio feed on and off.

Outside space, astronauts often used voice activated (VOX) microphones because their hands could be occupied otherwise and they did not have to send their audio data over cable to other stations, which was not the case on the space side of the conversation. Use the tones.

an approximately periodic Quindar tone generator rack unit Photo: eBay

It should also be noted that normally neither side heard the intro tone during communication as it signals the start of transmission. The outro sound was heard and may be helpful for astronauts who knew when Mission Control had completed the transmission.

By the way, I was reminded of these beeps when I read Mary Robinette Kowal’s excellent live tweet of today’s (also purely female) space walk:

Your feed is great for covering space exploration if you’re interested.

That’s pretty much the reason for these beeps – they are control signals to turn the CapCom audio feed on and off, and using the relatively cheap Quindar hardware saved NASA a lot of money that they should have spent if they were would have controlled signal lines in parallel.

They’re there because it was basically cheaper, and now they’re about as iconic as the picture of Buzz on the Moon that evokes the exploration of American space.