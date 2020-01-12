There is a Stonehenge in Armenia and here is why it deserves more attention (20 fascinating points)

The Stonehenge in England is one of the most famous ancient sites in the world, but why are there no more people talking about a prehistoric site in Armenia that dates the Wiltshire stones to no less than 2500 years?

The Zorats Karer, also known as Carahunge or simply “Armenian Stonehenge”, is a mysterious old site that consists of more than two hundred large stone monoliths with eighty with striking well-polished holes in them. Just like the Stonehenge in England, there is an unraveling mystery behind the exact use or what the site used to be. With experts who claim that the Armenian Stonehenge was built 7500 years ago, we may never know what their purpose is.

There have been several theories about these massive stones, but the one that caught people’s attention was that the stones were used as an astronomical observatory. It may even be the world’s oldest observatory. Even today, experts cannot unravel its use.

Here are 20 fascinating points about the Armenian Stonehenge that will intrigue you, showing that it deserves much more attention.

20 Armenia is filled with archaeological mysteries

Some of the world’s oldest things were found in Armenia. From the oldest shoe to a winery from thousands of years ago. However, nothing is as mysterious as Zorats Karer, known to tourists as the Armenian Stonehenge, located in the southernmost province of the country. Here you will find more than two hundred large stone monoliths, eighty with striking, well-polished holes in them, says Smithsonian Magazine.

19 Zorats Karer has an incredible history

Most people have heard about Stonehenge in England, but the incredible stones in Armenia need equal attention. According to Armenia Discovery, the history of the site goes back to 7,500 years. Experts have theorized that Zorats Karer was built as an astronomical observatory and is one of the oldest observatories in the world, but there have been unyielding debates about what the site was for.

18 The site still has many secrets

Scientific reports suggest that the stones were used for prehistoric star gazing. Archaeologist Onnik Khnkikyan believed that the well-polished holes in the stones, which are two centimeters in diameter and up to twenty centimeters deep, were used as an early telescope to look at the sky.

17 These large stone monoliths have interested people from all over the world

Not everyone agrees with the interpretation that this prehistoric site was used to look up at the sky. According to Ancient-Origins, experts believe that the site is only an old settlement, with the status of a mausoleum, and was a ‘multifunctional monument’. But tourists who visit the site are more intrigued by its use as an astronomical observatory.

16 different stones correspond to the sunrise and sunset on the day of the summer solstice

This impressive site was examined by astrophysicists who believed that, according to an astronomical calendar, the positions of the holes are perfectly aligned with the sunrise and sunset on the day of the summer solstice. Researchers have also excavated various stones that were used to make observations of the sun, moon and stars.

15 Is this just a settlement or the world’s first astronomical observatory?

According to Ancient-Origins, the ancient stones were formed and arranged in different parts known as the North and South Arms, the central circle, the northeastern alley, the separate standing circle system and the chord. Researchers suggest that the site had at least two meanings: ritual and scientific.

14 Controversy surrounds the stones

While most would suggest that the stones were used to study the sun, moon, and planets, others still believe that the site was nothing more than a settlement. The mystery is still unraveling about this old site, but Daily Mail writes that instead of arguing about the use of the site, two opposing research institutes have agreed to work together to solve the mystery.

13 Debates about what these stones were used for continue to this day

Also known as the Carahunge, members of the Bnorran Historical-Cultural NGO and the Armenian Institute of Archeology and Ethnography signed an agreement to study this old site together. Instead of saying that the site is the very first astronomical observatory or just a settlement, the two groups will come together and study all aspects of the site.

12 stones date from more than 7,000 years

Some experiments claim that these massive and heavy stones were brought from the nearby gorge along the river called Dar, Armenia Discovery explains. They added that people actually transferred the stones with the help of animals and ropes.

11 comparisons were made with Stonehenge in England

The rocks at the Armenian location are similar to those in the famous Stonehenge in England, but investigations believe that Carahunge is much older than its counterpart in Wiltshire. According to one theory, England’s Stonehenge was built as a burial place and monument to the dead, while Armenian Stonehenge was used to look up at the sky. Yet both famous sites are covered with mystery.

10 Were these stones the oldest astronomical observatories?

Armenia Discovery writes that the site, if not the world’s oldest astronomical observatory, is under the old observatories. It lies on a mountain plateau in the Syunik province, not far from the city of Sisian. As mentioned earlier, 80 of the stone have holes that guarantee “accuracy and stability” towards the sunrise and sunset.

9 Or is it just an old site?

One theory suggests that the stones form the structural remains of a city wall, where the rocks supported the ruins that have since been removed from the site. This opinion, that the stones are nothing more than an ancient settlement, comes from investigations of the Institute of archeology and ethnography.

8 There are a total of 223 stones

According to the Institute of Archeology and Ethnography, no astronomical tool has been found in the area, adding that some of the holes allegedly used for stargazing are on lower parts of some of these stones and not even on the stars.

7 well-polished holes were thought to be used for prehistoric star gazing

Holes in the basalt stones have led researchers to believe that they were used to look up at the sky, proving that the site was an old observatory. The Armenian physicist Paris Herouni stated that the stones were intentionally placed to align with Deneb, the brightest star in the constellation Cygnus.

6 Studies believe that the site has two meanings: ritual and scientific

More research on this old site has been put on hold, but will be resumed as soon as a “joint seminar of experts”, including archaeologists, astronomers and ethnographers, come together to devise a shared research plan for the site. It may possibly make the mystery of the stones settle.

5 experts believe that the stones were only a multifunctional monument

Between 1994 and 2001 the site was heavily studied by radio physicists with a visit to the famous archaeo-astronomer Gerald Hawkings. During this time, German archaeologists made their own impression of the old site and suggested that it is a necropolis from the Middle Bronze Age or the remains of a Hellenistic city wall. But many researchers still hold on to observatory theory.

4 Lack of funds has made it difficult to conduct further research into this old site

According to Ancient-Origins, the site can remain a mystery because there is a lack of resources that would help in the continuation of the site by archaeologists. People from all over the world visit the Armenian Stonehenge and even bring their own telescopes to observe the sky.

3 travelers visiting the site look for answers related to astronomical use

Many people visit the site in the belief that it is indeed an old astronomical observatory. Tourists bring their telescopes and choose the data that is best to observe the night sky, the sun, the moon, certain stars and even the planets at this location. Although the mystery of the stones has not yet been solved, people hold on to the idea that the stones were used to look at the sky.

2 The mystery is still being solved

To this day, Zorats Karer remains a place to look up in the sky. There is even a small museum nearby with artifacts discovered on the site, including rocks with rock drawings and grave goods from the cemeteries from the Bronze Age. According to Ancient-Origins, researchers still believe that more items must be discovered here.

1 The Armenian Stonehenge remains a place for people to observe the sky

Will the mystery of the Armenian Stonehenge ever be solved? Was the site used as an observatory for the stars or just as an ancient settlement? Hopefully experts will set aside their difference to come together and unravel what exactly this prehistoric site was and what it was used for.

