There is a recession in global car sales and this is showing small signs of slowing

Global car sales plummeted last year, and many experts say 2020 could be just as painful for automakers.

LMC Automotive analysts said the number of vehicles sold in major global markets last year fell to 90.3 million, well below the 94.4 million sold the previous year and the record high of 95.2 million cars sold in 2017.

Much of the drop in sales is due to slower economic growth in China as well as the elimination of tax incentives for electric cars. In China alone, 2.3 million fewer cars were sold in 2019 than in 2018. In addition, sales in India slowed due to the weak economy and tight local credit. Likewise, economic conditions have not been favorable for new car sales in Europe.

CNN, citing LMC Automotive, says global car sales could fall below 90 million this year.

“It is unlikely that there will be any real support for the global total of mature markets like Western Europe and the United States,” said LMC director of global sales forecasting Jonathon Poskitt.

Over the next few years, car sales are not expected to rebound due to lower demand for vehicles in wealthy cities crippled by traffic jams and pollution. However, from 2023, the demand for vehicles in less developed areas could have positive effects on the rest of the industry.

“Many markets around the world are not yet at what we consider mature levels, and as incomes increase, the affordability of owning a vehicle increases,” said Poskitt. “Given the low density levels of cars in China and India alone, there remains the potential for solid market expansion as some of the most immediate headwinds ease.”