There is a League A management team that should fear the others

Loading...

Sydney has been the best team for most of the previous three seasons, having won two championships and was beaten – memorable by Melbourne Victory – in the semifinals as well.

The 2017-18 Melbourne Victory Championship should be a lesson for Sydney FC this season.

They deserve their favorite label, but as Victory showed in 2018, when they won the title in fourth place in the regular season, a well-organized and motivated and convinced team can upset the team. applecart.

So who could spoil the Sydney show this season?

Perth Glory started the new campaign slowly as they sought to atone for their agonizing defeat to their own fans last season. But they hit their stride, with four wins in the pirouette, including a 6-2 against the Newcastle Jets.

Tony Popovic's team is well organized – as always – but has quality in the front third and with the eternal Diego Castro pulling the strings and an attacker like Bruno Fornaroli on call, he is always likely to create chances.

Melbourne City appeared to be the most likely challenger, but its recent and uneven shape means that the inevitable questions about the club's mental strength and ability to cope with difficult situations have resurfaced.

If the & quot; bottle & # 39; & # 39; – this quality to face adversity or difficult odds and come out victorious – is part of the DNA of a club, then City, despite all its money and its advantages, n & # 39 ; has not yet been posted, regardless of who is responsible or who is wearing the shirt.

This year may be different under Erick Mombaerts, who, despite his teacher, can be ruthless when it has to be when it comes to selection if players are not performing – witness his hatred of the first choice goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis. The latter has been awarded a first team lifeline recently with his replacement, Tom Glover, on an Olympic team mission.

Western United was the surprise package in its first season in the A-League. They have real quality individuals such as veterans Alessandro Diamanti, Besart Berisha and the Greek international Panagiotis Kone, but their original form is of great concern.

Adelaide can beat anyone that day – as they showed in the FFA City Cup final – but probably lacks the depth to repeat her great triumph in the 2016 final.

However, the only club that Sydney, or anyone else, will want to face in the final is Melbourne Victory, despite their unimpressive start to the season. Their great game temperament and proven ability to win a grand final from an unpromising position make them the kind of opponents of high-ranking teams who will be wary of meeting in play-offs.

New coach Marco Kurz had a very shaky start and has even been suggested that he could have been sacked if his team hadn't won the pre-Christmas derby against City.

But there was a real feeling around AAMI Park that night which, not only the 2-1 victory but the way it was won, could be a turning point for the 2017-18 champions.

Victory has canceled its ambitions to finish in the top two for the moment: they have contested eighth place this weekend and could not at best overtake the Wanderers and place seventh if it was to beat Newcastle Jets at AAMI Park Sunday.

But it showed with his win over City, then second, that when they're in shape and on the song, they have the players to disturb anyone. Ola Toivonen is perhaps the most complete attacker in the league, while Robbie Kruse, another for whom fitness has been a major problem since his return from the Bundesliga, is a smart and intelligent player who can finish , create opportunities for others and wreak havoc. large areas.

The addition of Tim Hoogland to the defense after an injury-stricken early career in Australia is a real boost, as is the return of Thomas Deng after Olympic qualifying is over.

Michael Lynch is The Age's chief football reporter and also reports on motorsport and horse racing

Most seen in sport

Loading