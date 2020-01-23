There is a great shortage of child minders in the Wakefield district

There is a serious shortage of child minders across the Wakefield district after many people leave the job.

A total of 50 local childminders have resigned or retired since January 2018. During this time only 16 new ones have started.

Parents have fewer and possibly more expensive childcare options.

Paperwork, poor pay, and after school care are some of the factors that cause numbers to drop.

In Hemsworth, which has around 15,000 inhabitants, only three childminders are currently registered.

Knottingley, who is a similar size, only has four.

In Ossett, the number of childminders has halved from 30 to 15 in just two years.

The issue was discussed last week at a public meeting of school leaders and educators.

Amanda Jenkinson, who revealed the numbers behind the problem, said: “The numbers we started with have not yet resulted in the numbers that leave us.” If you are a childminder, you are at home alone. There are many barriers, should we say? It is not easy.

“One of the problems is that people who join the profession find it very difficult to do work.

“There is a lot of Ofsted to do. If you are alone, it can be quite daunting.

“The income it generates is not huge. If you can work £ 10 an hour in Asda or Tesco, people think they could do it as well instead of looking after six children at the same time.” supports the organization childcare.co.uk, which runs a childcare directory for parents.

Managing Director Richard Conway described the situation in Wakefield as “worrying” and said tens of thousands had left the job across the UK in recent years.

He said, “Childminders have a very important job to do, but are overloaded with strict laws and papers that can often be time consuming and daunting.

“Child minders are usually people who work from home, and most of them do not earn substantial income, but do their job because they enjoy what they do.

“They are also regularly checked by Ofsted, their regulatory agency, and receive reports of any deficiencies.”