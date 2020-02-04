There is a good chance that climate change will kill the rally in Sweden

Photo: Massimo Bettiol (Getty)

Rally Sweden, with its treacherous snow-covered roads and unique winter conditions, is a long-standing gem in the calendar of the World Rally Championship. But the fate of the event of February 13-16 of this month is currently at stake because there just isn’t enough snow.

A large part of Northern Europe has been hit by unusually high temperatures this year, with The Local Sweden predicting that this may be the hottest winter ever recorded – even exceeding last year’s record-breaking temperatures. Here is the global increase in recorded temperatures shared by NASA:

Although there has been a very exponential increase in global temperatures in the last three decades, Sweden is subject to even greater temperature fluctuations due to the proximity of the Arctic Circle. Here’s more about why:

The reason that the rise in temperature in Sweden surpasses the rest of the earth is the proximity to the Arctic. As the Arctic ice recedes, Sweden becomes warmer.

“The ice is cold and covers the surface of the sea like a cover. Only a little warming can melt the ice, which in turn leads to the water that heats up the air,” (climate scientist at the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute Gustav) , said Strandberg.

A result of rising temperatures in Sweden will be “fewer white winters in the future,” Strandberg said.

As a result of the melting and heating process, the traditional thick layer of snow that Rally Sweden is known for has not accumulated. Some snow has fallen, yes. But it has not been cold enough to build that snow into a formidable racing surface. The historic Rally Sweden event, which takes place on the same weekend as the WRC event, has already been canceled, but The Powers That Be are hoping for something wonderful to save Rally Sweden.

Rally Sweden CEO Glenn Olsson is quoted in Autosport with the following:

Snow has fallen in the rally area in recent days. But the unusually warm weather and current weather forecasts continue to worry about the suitability of the roads in the special stages to keep the event going as planned.

Further coordination with the construction teams will take place and the FIA ​​will conduct an on-site inspection of the stages early this week.

We continue to explore all possible ways to ensure that the rally continues.

The circumstances are constantly monitored and the situation is reassessed with all the decisions that have to be taken this week.

A decision was expected yesterday on 3 February. But the circumstances were not great, so collectors have provided an extension in the hope that a sudden snowfall – or a shortening of the stages – will make the race continue.

Rally Sweden has only been canceled another time because of the weather, according to the event’s website. In 1990 the weather was too mild to collect enough snow to race on.

But if this year’s Rally is canceled, it would also mean that two of the last three WRC events have been canceled due to climate issues. Rally Australia, the last event of the 2019 season, was canceled due to severe forest fires that hit the area – fires that still last for months. And those forest fires are also linked to the impact of climate change. From time:

The Australian forest fires were exacerbated by two factors that have an “established” link with climate change: heat and dry conditions, says Stefan Rahmstorf, head of department at Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany and a lead author of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on the fourth assessment report on climate change.

(…)

“Because of the increased evaporation at warmer temperatures, the vegetation and the soil dry out faster,” says Rahmstorf. “So even if the rainfall did not change, the warming alone would cause the vegetation to dry out and therefore an increased fire risk.”

These are huge shifts in the composition of our planet, supported by research that NASA has done and collected from countless international organizations, governments and scientific associations:

The potential future effects of global climate change are more frequent forest fires, longer periods of drought in some regions and an increase in the number, duration and intensity of tropical storms.

(…)

Effects that scientists had predicted in the past would be the result of global climate change now occur: loss of sea ice, accelerated sea level rise and longer, more intense heat waves.

Simply put, two WRC events within the four-month period were threatened by specific, measurable increases in the average temperature of our planet.

It can be easy to live in an insular bubble, ignoring the effects of climate change on the planet, but in situations like these we are really forced to face the reality of the world in which we live. Events such as Rally Sweden take place at this specific, traditional time of the year, because in the past we could guarantee things like a fair amount of snow in a polar circle winter or a warm, but not too warm, winter. temperature at the start of an Australian summer. Having a climate-based event in 2020 is a risky business.

Whether you like it or not, conversations about climate change are there to stay in the motor sport. And when the existence of favorite historical events is threatened by fans, it’s time to watch out.

