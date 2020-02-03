There is a chance that your soccer tweet has changed to Super Bowl confetti

Not everyone could physically enter the Super Bowl LIV to see the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Fransisco 49ers, but at the end of the night some particularly vocal sports fans were mentally on the pitch.

After the Big Game ended, confetti covered the field at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, and between the yellow and red pieces of paper were pieces of white confetti with real tweets printed on it.

Turns out that Twitter is working with the NFL to make it rain sport tweets at the end of the night. And if you tweeted before the game with the hashtag #NFLTwitter, your tweet may have been part of the Super Bowl celebration.

When the field faded away, people were able to view the tweet fetti better and take some pictures. The Twitter Sports account spent the night tweeting confetti recordings to users so that people could find their own tweets. Because the confetti contain user handles, different confetti finders also decided to contact the people who composed the tweets. How fun!

One of the tweets was even from the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes II. And did we mention that he tweeted it in 2013? Speaking of iconic.

I bet it feels great to be the quarterback who says “I’m going to Disney World” after winning the Super Bowl #Qbs

– Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 6, 2013

Tweeten is shot in the world when confetti sounds like a very bad concept. But fair? This was good.

