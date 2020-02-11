There is a chance that Jenelle Evans may return to Teen Mom 2

Jenelle Evans could return to MTV. Photo credit: MTV

Jenelle Evans was one of the original actresses on Teen Mom 2 after appearing on 16 & Pregnant.

For years Jenelle shared her life and struggles as a young mother with the fans.

Evans was interesting to watch as she made poor decisions about relationships, her mother, and even her children.

She even admitted to being addicted to drugs, and she also has two failed marriages.

And while viewers described her as a train crash, she gave ratings. But last year, MTV decided to cut the line and abruptly stopped filming with Jenelle after it became known that her then husband David Eason had shot her dog Nugget.

Even if she hasn’t filmed for a year, there’s a chance she’ll return to the show.

Jenelle Evans has not lied about her MTV contract

Jenelle recently announced that she wasn’t sure whether she would return to the show. Then it turned out that her contract ended. Now it is reported that Jenelle is not completely out.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Jenelle’s contract with MTV ends in April.

But MTV could do one of two things – they could continue Teen Mom 2 without them or they could renew their contract.

In In Touch Weekly, one source says, “It has never been said that Jenelle is done with Teen Mom 2 or doesn’t return to Teen Mom 2.”

“Jenelle only said that her contract with MTV expires in April, which is the case. A lot could happen between now and April, and what is bound to happen is unknown, ”the source continues.

MTV said nothing about renewing their contract.

It might be interesting to follow Jenelle Evan’s new life

MTV previously ended all productions with David Eason after releasing some homophobic tweets that violated everything the network stands for.

Now he’s not part of her life.

When Jenelle first filed for divorce, fans speculated whether she would leave him to get her job back. However, MTV has not yet signed a new contract.

But it could be interesting to follow her new life in Nashville, especially since she rebuilds after leaving David.

Jenelle recently posted a 25-minute video on YouTube talking about her new life in Nashville. She confirmed that she was not pregnant, was not with anyone, and was not with David.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on break.