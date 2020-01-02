There has to be something good in this truck dealer

Loading...

Photos: Raphael Orlove, on his carpet.

When you are at Winn-Dixie in Pine Island, Florida, you do the sensible thing and lose $ 3.99 in the Round-Up truck.

When I dropped this classified ad brochure in the shopping cart, above the bottled waters next to beer, chips and salsa for the next few hours in the boat, I had already been in Florida for a few days. My vacation was coming to an end, and I wanted something to take with me, apart from the memories of seeing teaspoons and catching frogs.

However, I had only spent one day on the trip, my first time on the road in daylight, that I released "Trans Sport" with a sense of urgency completely incompatible with the red minivan that shared the street with the rest of us . . I had old utility cars in mind, and every Suzuki X-90 and OBS Ford raised I saw my focus redouble.

Still, I waited to open this thing so far for that dream dream of selling.

Annoying, all that the truck rodeo does for me is to remind me what I want and what I can't afford. Look at this wonderful truck with rear engine, which could be transporting my small collection of bicycles. It is a Corvair, a Greenbrier. It would be wonderful if it cost a few great ones. The seller asks for $ 28,500.

While it is nice to remember old and strange trucks of yesteryear, such as the single-body Fords of the early 1960s, these reminders are more like chimes of my failure. I can't even drop $ 2,000 to have a big truck living here in Brooklyn.

Among all the over-restored C-10s and other things too nice to drive, you'll find some good usable vehicles, such as this perfect Dodge from the era of vans in what Jackmans look like. Unfortunately, the seller wants significantly more than I would be willing to spend, if my life became so changeable that I would consider it necessary to buy such a truck. (To live in it, of course).

However, there is no way to get mad at this lovely Toyota of the late 70s with the colors of Toyota Ironman racing Ivan Stewart. Surprisingly, this is a Wolverine, and these cars came like this from the factory. The 70s were a wild time for trucks.

More than anything specific about these vehicles, they are reminders of what others live. It is Jalopnik's student, Mike Roselli, who comes to my mind when I see this Chev Chev90 with a paint job worth ruining.

So I dream when I see this 90s Ford Ranger with a 51-cut Ford shoe box on it. Whose hand was it that released those welds to create such a fearsome asymmetry?

And how long has this rat van gone out of fashion before the owner or put it up for sale at a fast price of $ 16,500?

Ah hell, here it is. The last car on the last page. The Chevy SS 454. Now there is a good truck, one so good that I fear there is no new one that matches its sense of vigor, vitality and bottomless momentum. Why, why do I buy these classifieds again?

