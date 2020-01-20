There has been a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus cases in China, 2 in Beijing

BEIJING – China reported a sharp increase in the number of people infected with a new coronavirus, including the first cases in the capital, on Monday.

The outbreak of viral pneumonia started in downtown Wuhan.

Authorities and the media report that the total number of infected people has exceeded 200. Authorities in Wuhan said a third person died in their city.

Authorities in Shenzhen in southern China reported a case, and Chinese state media said Beijing reported two cases.

Authorities in Wuhan said they found 136 new cases, bringing the total to 198 in the city.

The outbreak has put other countries on alert as millions of Chinese travel to the moon on New Year’s Day. The authorities in Thailand and Japan have already identified at least three cases, each of which is from China.

At least half a dozen countries in Asia and three US airports have started to examine incoming passengers from central China.

Many of the first cases were linked to a fish market in Wuhan that was closed due to an investigation.

Li Gang, director and chief physician of the Wuhan Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told CCTV, “The infectivity of the new corona virus is not high.” Infectivity refers to how quickly the virus can spread between individuals.

This “does not exclude the possibility of restricted human-to-human transmission, but the risk of continuous human-to-human transmission is low,” said Li. “The implementation of our various preventive and control measures can prevent and control the epidemic. “

The Chinese government is striving to avoid recurrence of SARS [severe acute respiratory syndrome], another corona virus that started in southern China in late 2002 and spread to more than two dozen countries, killing nearly 800 people.

