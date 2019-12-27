There are two sides to the problems of the fourth quarter of the Utah Jazz

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz began the fourth quarter of their 121-115 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night with an 18-point lead. In the span of 7 minutes, 20 seconds, that advantage decreased to only one point.

As there are two sides to each story, there are two ways to see what happened in the stretch of the game that improved the Jazz record to 19-12 in the season.

On the one hand there is the team that, with many new pieces, including Jordan Clarkson, who made his debut with the Jazz, could resist the races that the Blazers gathered and still be on top. They closed the game. They finished the work.

On the other hand, there is a team that has not done well in the fourth quarter of this season's games and is in situations where they are forced to fight, fight and fight to reach the finish line.

Statistics show that, for the most part, Jazz tend to warm up little by little during the first half, peaking in the third quarter. They are at the top of the league as a percentage of 3 points in the third quarter (43.4 percent), have the sixth best offensive rating (115.4) and the eighth best defensive rating (106.4).

The fourth quarter statistics don't look so good. Jazz dropped to 24th in 3-point percentage, with the 21st offensive index and the 19th defensive index. A fairly steep fall.

What is the answer to solve these problems?

As always, Jazz head coach Quin Snyder says everything has to start on the defensive side of the ball, which is what helped Jazz beat the Blazers on Thursday.

"Usually, there are a couple of things that trigger it," Snyder said. "It's not about the ball or the offensive boards … The main thing is to stop in defense." That also affects your offense.

It is not only the third objective that looks at the game from two different angles. Within the team itself, there are different ways to see how the fourth rooms developed.

Although Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum threw an offensive tear and sometimes hit shots that are impossible to defend, Jazz took the victory. For Joe Ingles, who started the game by shooting completely and contributing to an early advantage, victory is all that matters in the long term.

"It may be good to keep an advantage and continue instead of letting them come back, but there are a lot of really good players and good teams in this league," said Ingles after the game. "You must be very good and disciplined to maintain that leadership and get it out."

Once again there is the other side, where Donovan Mitchell observes the way the game ended and is disappointed and wishes to find a way to stop the bleeding.

“We should have won this game, not for six, but for more. We should have saved them, ”Mitchell said. "If we are 20, we need to stay 20. I think it's like the third or fourth time we do it. If there is anything negative, we have to find a way to keep our foot on his throat at both ends of the floor."

There is no healing response. Some nights in the NBA will be dog fights or shootings. But when the regular season begins to decline, Jazz would be wise to have found a way to stop letting the fourth quarter slip away.

The good thing is that there is a lot of time between now and then, a lot of time to learn from mistakes.