There are too many Lidar companies. They cannot all survive

Russell says he has been approached by half a dozen competitors asking whether Luminar would be interested in acquiring them. The largest self-driving developers, including Waymo, Cruise, Argo and Aurora, have taken over lidar companies or developed their own technology in-house. According to Crunchbase data, the venture capital flow has been delayed. And at least one player, Israëls Oryx, was folded flat last summer.

So far there has been a lack of controversial washouts, and whoever will fail, merge or survive is far from clear. This is largely because the differences between a lidar maker not only consist of business strategies, but also of approaches to the technology itself. A developer can fire his laser pulses at 900 or 1550 nanometers (or somewhere in between) and make his receivers from silicon or mesh. Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave lidar, the technology par excellence for Aeva, Aurora’s Blackmore and Cruise’s Strobe, detects the speed of an object along with its shape. Russell says that Luminar has developed the same options with a different approach. The Australian Baraja uses the physics of prisms to see the world. Sense Photonics is a company that works on a “flash” lidar, which emits many laser points at the same time and records information such as a camera.

In addition, the lidar market will create a honeycomb of niches based on who uses a vehicle and how (not to mention robotics and other industries). Luminar focuses on long-distance vision, the key for motorway driving. The French Valeo has committed $ 564 million in orders for its lidars, which work best for shorter distances. Israeli’s Innoviz cooperates with supplier of the automotive industry Magna and received a contract to produce sensors for BMW. Velodyne, who pioneered in the Darpa Grand Challenge 2005 with lidar for automotive purposes, produces a wide range of products, starting at just $ 100.

“The market leaders are pulling back a bit,” said Mike Ramsey, an industry analyst at Gartner. But the big differences between these companies, and the wide variety of opportunities for success, keep many of them alive.

Whoever is cleared may be less dependent on choices about nanometers and materials than on sloppy realities, says Matt Johnson-Roberson, CEO of Refraction AI, who is developing an autonomous delivery vehicle. “I am less interested in 1500 nanometers versus 900 versus anything,” he says, than whether it works, is affordable and available. The industry has so far failed to achieve that goal, although it is getting closer. Whoever makes it first will probably get the case of Johnson-Roberson. “I use what’s best,” he says. “I have no brand loyalty.”

